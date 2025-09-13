The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 2 - 1776, the Road to Nova Scotia

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec’, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 15 - The Battle of Saint John River, June 30th 1777

On October 13th, after meeting and failing to dissuade Eddy of his plan to attack Fort Cumberland, John Allan had left for Machias, where he remained for 2 weeks trying to persuade the people there against Eddy’s expedition. On November 7th, Allan arrived in Boston, and the next week met with members of the state council (on the 13th) and also with John Adams (on the 15th). On November 29th, Allan left Boston to visit Congress. On December 22nd, he met with General Washington, and on the 30th he arrived at Baltimore.

On January 4th 1777, he was presented to Congress to give them his understanding of matters in Nova Scotia. On January 8th, Congress resolved:

“that the council of the state of Massachusetts bay be desired to attend to the situation of the enemy in the province of Nova Scotia, and, if they are of opinion that an advantageous attack in the course of the winter and early in the spring may be made on fort Cumberland and the said province, whereby the enemy’s dock yard and other works with such stores as cannot be speedily removed can be destroyed, they are hereby impowered to conduct the same in behalf of these united States.”

On January 14th, Allan was elected the agent “for transacting business between the United States and the several Indian nations and tribes in Nova Scotia.” On January 15th, Congress prepared Allan’s instructions – “to engage their friendship, and prevent their taking a part on the side of Great Britain” and resolved to pay him $900 annually as Indian agent. On January 17th Allan left to return to Boston.

Along the way, he learned of Eddy’s defeat at Fort Cumberland. (The British had offered a ₤100 reward for Allan`s apprehension, his farm had been sacked and burned, and his wife was held a prisoner in Halifax – because she would not tell the British where her husband was.)

On February 3rd, Allan arrived at Boston with the resolve from Congress, and on February 25th wrote to the council that he had hoped they would send a sufficient force to support the people of Nova Scotia; that he intended to make some part of the river St. Johns his place of residence and expected to have a conference with the Micmac, St. Johns and Passamaquoddy Indians; and that he hoped the council would order the river St. Johns to be fortified to prevent the Britains from annoying the Eastern settlements and opening a communication with Canada.

On March 25th, a committee of the legislature of Massachusetts reported on Allan’s memorial. On April 2nd, Massachusetts would resolve to pay a total of ₤372 to John Allan – ₤162 “to relieve the distresses of the Committee and others from the Counties Cumberland and Sunbury now here”, ₤150 “for the relief of the distressed people in those Counties that remain there, some of whom have fled to the Woods”, and ₤60 “to defray the expenses of bringing up & supporting Ambrose and the other Indians”.

On June 7th, Massachusetts resolved that:

“as it appears to us both practicable & prudent to form an expedition to the River St. Johns in Nova Scotia, in order to secure the inhabitants (of Cumberland and Sunbury counties); to preserve our eastern settlements; & to prevent a communication, through said river, between our Enemies in Nova Scotia and with those in Canada”,

to raise 1 regiment in Lincoln and Cumberland counties in Massachusetts and to raise 1 regiment in Nova Scotia or the eastern parts of the state.

On May 11th, Allan had arrived in Machias and on the 29th he received word that the British sloop Vulture had left the St. John river and Allan decide to now proceed on his mission. On May 30th, Allan left Machias with 43 men – Captain West and 20 men (many who were from Nova Scotia) along with the Indians plus his own men, in 4 whale boats and 4 canoes. On May 31st Allan arrived at Passamaquoddy bay and held a conference with the Indians there, before proceeding on to the old fort at the St. John river on June 2nd. Allan left Captain West and his men there to guard the falls and to annoy the enemy should any come to repair the fort, while he proceeded to the Maliseet village of Aukpaque to tell them of his appointment by Congress as Indian agent and to negotiate terms of trade. On June 14th Colonel Shaw arrived from Machias with another 43 men. On June 21st, Shaw returned to Machias leaving Captain Dyer in charge of his men. Also on June 21st, a barge arrived with some supporters from Cumberland with intelligence from there.

On June 23rd, the British sloop Vulture arrived at the mouth of the St. John river and sent toward the shore two boats, fully manned, and each with a swivel gun, that fired at Allan’s men, who returned their fire from behind ambuscades and who prevented the boats from landing. On June 26th, the Vulture was joined by the frigate Milford and the sloop Gage, that had arrived with a detachment of the Fencibles and Highlanders. Upon hearing this news, Allan left Aukpaque and set off for the mouth of the St. John river.

On June 30th, about 150 British troops in 8 barges rowed to the shore and landed. About 30 of Allan’s men had gone to ambush them, but soon found themselves surrounded by a flanking party on each side, and were forced to flee upriver to join Allan at Maugerville. One of Allan’s men was wounded and captured, and two others were killed and scalped by the British.

On July 1st, after receiving provisions and necessaries from the inhabitants of Maugerville and warning them to expect the arrival of the British, Allan and the Cumberland men retreated to Aukpaque, while Captains Dyer and West with the Machias men remained at Maugerville. Allan held a conference with the Maliseets who decided that they would go to meet the British troops, while Allan would stay with the Indians’ families who would strike camp and then retreat upriver.

On July 4th, when Allan was informed that the British were sending 100 soldiers in search of him and 200 soldiers in search of Dyer and West, he sent them on ahead to make their way to Machias while he retreated further upriver with the Indians to the Meductick settlement of the Acadians, who assisted them. (Later, the Acadians would have their homes plundered and burned by the British, for helping Allan to escape.) After being joined by the returning Maliseets, Allan and his party travelled across the carrying place from Meductick to the Passamaquoddy river, down the river to Passamaquoddy lake, over another carrying place to the Machias river, and down the river until they encamped near Machias on August 2nd.

On August 13th, Allan, Colonel Eddy(11), Major Stillman of the army and Captain Smith of the militia, held a conference with the deputies of the Penobscots, together with the chiefs of the Maliseets and the Passamaquoddys. In the midst of the meeting, they received the unwelcome news of the arrival of British ships with the Royal marines from Halifax – the frigates Rainbow and Mermaid, the brig Blonde and the sloop Hope. (During the battle at the river St. John, some of Allan’s papers, with plans for another attack on Fort Cumberland, were captured by the British. In response to this proposed assault, Collier decided to attack Machias, the base for Allan’s operations.)

The Brig was towing 8 boats full of marines, that attempted a landing near the battery at Rim point, but a constant fire from Colonel Foster and his 35 men prevented them from landing, and the British marines returned to the brig. During the night, Captain Smith and his men brought a cable and an anchor to secure the log boom across the river.

But the next morning, under cover of a very thick fog, the marines were able to effect a landing, and to cut the boom, allowing the Hope to sail on up the river, while the marines marched to the battery. The militia were forced to retreat back to the falls near the town, while continuing their fire from the woods. At the battery, the marines set fire to three buildings (and their store of clothing, provisions and ammunition) as well as a large corn mill and 3 sawmills, and then re-boarded the ship and small boats and proceeded towards the town to try to destroy the other saw mills at the falls.

At the town, a small redoubt was raised, in which was placed 20 men under Major Stillman, with 2 small guns. A breastwork was also raised near the mills, and manned by Lt. Colonel Nevers and a small party, with swivel guns and a cannon. Captain Smith lay upon the point with a body of men, and on a hill nearby lay about 30 Indians in support of Smith. A small scouting party was sent to the west side of the river. The whole Machias force amounted to about 180 men.

The brig and sloop came to anchor near the falls, saw the increased defence and heard the Indians yelling at the different places (that led the British to suppose there was a much larger number of them) and after a short period of firing, they retreated back down the river. Stillman and about 30 men were sent to follow after them, to see what their real intentions were. But, in the retreat during ebb tide, the sloop Hope ran aground, and Stillman and his men fired on the ship and the men in the boats. The next morning, Foster and his men continued the attack on the boats, while Smith and a group of his men and a number of Indians marched up the other side of the river and also attacked the troops in the boats, so that they were unable to row to try and free the Hope. With the tide coming in and a heavy rain coming on, the Hope finally was freed and sailed out into the bay. The British had 3 killed and 18 wounded, while the Machias troops had but 1 killed and 1 wounded.

More pressing news was now arriving in Boston of an invasion by General Burgoyne from Canada. On August 6th, the Massachusetts House of Representatives resolved to comply to a requisition from General Schuyler to reinforce the northern army with 2000 men, and on August 8th, they resolved:

“that the expedition to St. Johns river in Nova Scotia be laid aside for the present.”

On August 9th, they resolved:

“Whereas by the loss of the important fortress of Ticonderoga a way is open to the ravages of our cruel and inveterate enemies which they are vigorously improving, and a few days, if we are supine and inactive, may introduce them into the bowels of this state, and with them, all the horrors of a savage Indian war, one-sixth part of the militia be ordered to march to reinforce the American army.”

Footnotes for Part 2, Chapter 15.

(11) Massachusetts made Eddy a colonel on December 28th 1776.

