'The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 14 - The Battle of Camphill, November 29th 1776

Goreham did not risk a counterattack, but instead awaited reinforcements from Halifax. After receiving Eddy’s summons, at night on November 11th, Goreham had sent Lieutenant Thomas Dixson and 3 other soldiers, who eluded Eddy’s patrols and escaped in a small boat down Cumberland creek, to Windsor for help. They would not arrive at Windsor until November 15th, and then would march on to Halifax.

Earlier, on November 8th an American privateer had seized the Partridge island ferry that ran to Windsor. Michael Francklin heard this report and sent a courier with the news to Halifax. On November 9th, he set out in a schooner with 30 men and fired on and chased away the privateer, and then retook the ferry. Upon receiving the news, on November 10th, Collier sent the sloop Vulture to Windsor to patrol Minas Basin and sent the sloops Albany and Diligent to patrol the Passamaquoddy and Penobscot bays.

While near Partridge island, Francklin learned of the siege at Fort Cumberland and sent an urgent message to Halifax. On November 14th, upon receiving this message Collier then sent the sloop Hope to sail in search of the sloops Albany and Diligent and to send them to Cumberland. But, three days later near Cape Sable, the Hope chased and captured a prize ship, and returned with it to Halifax on the 19th. The next day, Collier sent the Hope with 20 marines, along with a provisions transport to Fort Cumberland.

Meanwhile, on the 17th, while chasing privateers in Penobscot bay with the Diligent, the Albany became grounded on a rock, and it would take 2 days, with the Diligent’s help, to get free of the rock, and the Albany then returned to Halifax for repairs.

On November 16th, Massey sent 2 companies of Royal Marines (89 men) from Halifax to Windsor to help with the relief to Fort Cumberland, and when Dixson arrived with Goreham’s dispatch, he also sent a grenadier company of Royal Highland Emigrants, to join the 4 companies of Royal Highland Emigrants that were already garrisoned at Fort Edward.

When only the armed sloop Vulture arrived at Windsor on November 16th, Massey sent the 89 Royal Marines aboard the Vulture and 120 of the Royal Highland Emigrants (the grenadier company plus a light infantry company) aboard a sloop, the Lavinia, and on the morning of November 22nd the two ships sailed for Fort Cumberland, but were forced back by bad weather.

After midnight, in the early morning on November 22nd, Eddy assembled 80 men to try to burn out the garrison. The buildings to the north of the fort were set on fire, and with a strong north wind, the shingles and pieces of wood on fire were blown by the wind onto the buildings inside the fort. Goreham ordered the Fencibles onto the rooftops to put out the fires, as they were exposed to musket-fire from Eddy’s men, and organized a bucket brigade to put out the larger fires. As the buildings that had been torched burned down and as the wind fell, Eddy discontinued the attack.

The roofs of several buildings inside the fort were scarred and blackened, but the fort survived the attack. Outside the fort, those buildings that were set afire were burned-out hulks. In the morning, Goreham ordered his men to begin demolishing the remaining buildings outside the fort – to prevent any future burnings. That evening, without any wind, Eddy’s men set fire to the remaining buildings, but this time in order to prevent Goreham from using the wood from these buildings for firewood. The siege continued as both sides waited for reinforcements.

Some of Eddy’s men had been in Baie Verte trying unsuccessfully to float a schooner that they had hoped to use to fetch cannon from Charlotte Town, on St. John’s island (now called Prince Edward island). The Committee-of-Safety then sent Nathaniel Reynolds and 16 men to try to capture a ship that was at Pictou, loading lumber for Scotland. On November 29th, Reynolds would capture the ship’s captain and seize the ship, while most of its crew were in the woods cutting lumber for the cargo.

On November 24th, the Vulture lost sight of the Lavinia, that was leaking and in want of provisions and that would return to Windsor on November 28th with the Royal Highland Emigrants. The next day, the Vulture would end its search for the Lavinia and resume its course for Cumberland. On November 25th, near the southern tip of Nova Scotia, the Hope sighted the American brig Independence, and after giving chase, forced the Independence to surrender, and escorted its prize to Yarmouth. On November 29th, the Hope would leave Yarmouth and (for a third time) resume its voyage to Cumberland. On November 28th, the Diligent would arrive at Annapolis Royal and receive orders to proceed to Cumberland.

On November 27th, Josiah Throop had arrived at Machias, where the Committee-of-Safety were considering the letters, from Eddy and from the Cumberland Committee-of-Safety, asking for aid. James Lyon and 49 volunteers immediately set out in boats as reinforcements.

But at Fort Cumberland, early that same morning, a skirmish occurred as some of Eddy’s men, while the area was blanketed in fog, tried to raid the garrison’s cattle that were grazing outside the fort. But as the fog lifted later, the Vulture could be seen – having finally arrived in Cumberland Basin. Two boats of marines rowed up the creek to relieve the fort. The next day, the remaining marines along with the cargo of arms, ammunition and 350 round shot for the cannons were transported to the fort.

On November 29th, with a pressing food shortage and being now reinforced with the 89 Royal Marines, Goreham sent out a force of the 89 Marines and 74 Fencibles under Major Thomas Batt to attack Camphill. Batt marched out of the fort and along the edge of the marsh to Camphill, at the edge of the fog bank that still covered the hill. The Marines would sweep the right and left flanks, while the Fencibles would march up the centre to the Baie Verte road, and then head for Eddy’s army command post at Read’s farm. The marines on the right flank swept through the Maliseet’s camp, who fled at the first sign of attack. The Fencibles charged past the out-guards, joined up with the marines and began the surprise attack on the farm buildings that were make-shift barracks(9) and the farm house that was Eddy’s headquarters. The farm was soon surrounded and later burned, as Eddy and his men were routed, firing as they fled.

The British force then proceeded to Gardiner’s farm, where the Committee-of-Safety held its meetings, and burned it. They then marched up the Baie Verte road and fanned out across the fields of each farm (both New Englander and Acadian), firing on the remnants of Eddy’s army that fought rearguard actions house to house along the road, and after forcing them to flee, set fire to the buildings and destroyed the crops and livestock. Mothers with their children fled their homes and escaped into the woods, at the sign of the advance of the British army. Batt continued along the road to the Acadian village of Bloody Ridge and the farms of Isaiah Boudreau and John Allan, where all the houses were looted before being burned. Here the army rested, before continuing on to the village of Jolicure, and as it began raining, Batt decided to return to the fort (and Jolicure was spared). The British had 2 dead and 4 wounded, and while the loss to Eddy’s army could not be ascertained, Batt reported ‘2 Indians and 1 white man’ were killed.

Later that day, Goreham sent a force to Fort Lawrence, where they burned the farms of Jonathan Eddy and William How. Eddy retreated with his men to Sackville. On November 30th, Goreham offered a pardon to the inhabitants who had joined Eddy’s army(10) if they gave up their arms, and upwards of a hundred surrendered at the fort. A force sent by Goreham, captured the Molly when it sailed into Baie Verte, but Reynolds was able to escape.

On December 2nd, the Hope arrived at Fort Cumberland, along with the Nancy, the Independence and the Diligent. Goreham sent a patrol of Fencibles to Sackville to burn the farm of Elijah Ayers, and Eddy with his men retreated through the wilderness to Maugerville, with their returning volunteers.

At Maugerville on January 5th, Eddy wrote a letter to the Massachusetts council to inform them of his actions. Eddy and about 60 of his men, including the members of the Cumberland Committee-of-Safety, along with Isaiah Boudreau and about 20 Acadians, would journey to Machias, with their returning volunteers.

(9) Not all of Eddy’s men were at Camphill. Some of the local men went home every night, and some of the men were stationed at different posts, for the safety of the inhabitants.

(10) Except for Jonathan Eddy, Samuel Rogers, William How, Zebulon Roe, and John Allan.

(11) Massachusetts made Eddy a colonel on December 28th 1776.

