The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 2 - 1776, the Road to Nova Scotia

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 13 - The battle of Fort Cumberland, November 13th 1776

While Eddy and Rogers had been away, John Allan had taken leadership of the patriots, and sent a letter to Massachusetts to advance his plan for reducing the province. (Allan’s letter didn’t reach Boston, as it had been thrown overboard in St. John harbour, when the vessel carrying it was challenged by a British warship.)

When they arrived back in Cumberland, the discussion of Allan’s plan raised the idea of building a road to New England, and Rogers was prevailed upon to reconnoitre and to find a proper way for the road through the wilderness between Cumberland and Sunbury counties. The road could be used as an invasion route, but also to forge stronger ties with their Maugerville colleagues, to provide a warpath for the Indians and to assist deserting soldiers from Fort Cumberland. Allan’s plan had also included the idea to recruit a regiment of Micmacs – an idea that was also being proposed by General Washington.

On July 4th, General Washington had written to Congress:

“whether … it may not be advisable to take measures to engage those of the Eastward, the St. Johns, Nova Scotia, Penobscot &ca. in our favor … It will prevent our Enemies from securing their friendship, and further, they will be of infinite service, in annoying and harassing them should they ever attempt to penetrate the country.”

On July 8th, Congress resolved to give General Washington:

“permission to call forth and engage in the service of the United States so many Indians of the St. Johns, Nova Scotia and Penobscot tribes, as he shall judge necessary, and that he be desired to write to the general court of Massachusetts bay, requesting their aid in this business”.

On July 11th, General Washington then wrote to the Massachusetts Legislature to request their assistance in recruiting their Indian allies. In Boston at the time, was an Indian delegation of 3 Maliseets from the St. John river and 7 Micmacs (representing 5 villages), who were there to talk with the council concerning General Washington’s (February) letter to them. After a week of discussions, a treaty of alliance and friendship was signed on July 19th.

On September 19th, John Allan arrived at the Micmac village of Cocagne to discuss the current situation and the cause of the Americans(5) and the part that the Indians could play in his plan. The Micmacs were very upset with the treaty that had been signed at Boston, “to require us to take up the hatchet”. They wished to remain neutral and to bargain for provisions with both the British and the Americans, without taking part until they saw which side proved the stronger. The chiefs asked Allan to carry a letter from them to Boston, explaining that the two delegates that they had sent(6) were not chiefs and did not have the authority to sign a treaty, and that:

“still depending upon the promise of our Brother Washington, and relying upon the friendship of all our brothers & friends your way, we hope & trust no offence in sending it back”.

When it was learned that Allan’s letter had not reached Boston, Eddy decided to leave for Boston, to try to make a final bid to obtain American help for the rebellion. He also took with him the letter from Onslow, which he presented to the Massachusetts State Council on August 2nd, when he outlined the situation in Nova Scotia and asked for their assistance. The Council responded that they would “be glad to afford them assistance were it in their power but as the General Court is not sitting … we are not authorized to do anything”, and referred the matter to Congress in Philadelphia, who agreed to go along with any assistance Massachusetts might chose to provide.

On August 28th, when the Massachusetts General Court resumed its session, Jonathan Eddy, along with William How and Zebulon Roe, petitioned:

“for themselves & friends in the county of Cumberland, Nova Scotia, That the enemy are repairing the forts in that province to the detriment of the inhabitants of said county, which can be of no other end, but to keep the inhabitants in subjection to their tyrannical measures &c. That the greater part of the people at Nova Scotia are greatly concerned about it, & has been the cause of many to leave their estates to be confiscated, & come over to this state, and will cause many more to leave their homes unless they can have some supplies, and assistance. That if they could be supplied with necessaries, such as provisions, and ammunition with a small number to join their brethren there, they could destroy their enemies forts, and relieve their brethren by permission from this Honorable Court for so doing, or in any other way &c”.

On September 2nd, the Court resolved to deliver them 200 pounds weight of gunpowder, 500 weight of musket ball, 300 gun flints and 20 barrels of pork (which was later changed to 10 barrels of pork and as much bread as shall amount to the value of 10 barrels of pork).

On October 1st, Eddy arrived at Machias with Roe and How, and there they met Rogers who had arrived a few days earlier. Rogers had stopped building his road as he neared Shepody Point when it became impossible to carry on, because Goreham had established an outpost there at the mouth of the Memramcook river – ‘putting an entire stop to Desertion and preventing any intercourse with this Country thro their Rivers by the Machias people’. At Machias they recruited 20 volunteers and left in a schooner on October 13th.

On their way to Campobello Island on the Passamaquoddy river, they met Allan who was in a boat on his way to Boston. Allan took every step and used every argument to dissuade them but all to no effect, and Allan proceeded on to Boston. Arriving at Campobello, Eddy recruited 9 more volunteers, and then sailed to Maugerville on the St. John river, where he recruited 27 men. Eddy then proceeded upriver to Aukpaque, the Maliseet village, where Ambroise St Aubin (one of the signers of the treaty of alliance and friendship in July) and 15 warriors joined with Eddy. But none of the French Acadians in the upper valley would join.

On October 22nd, Eddy with 72 man left Maugerville in 3 whaleboats and 5 Indian canoes and heading north, followed the shore. On October 29th, they arrived at Hopewell on Shepody bay, 5 miles from the British outpost, where they then crossed the bay and followed the eastern shore to the Memramcook river, beached their canoes, and quietly entered the woods to surround and attack the Brtitish camp, guarded by 14 Fencibles under Lieutenant John Walker. After a sharp exchange of fire that killed 1 British soldier, Walker, after being wounded, surrendered the outpost. The 14 prisoners were sent to Massachusetts.

Eddy then split his force into three. Eddy and one party went to Memramcook to recruit from among the Acadians, and on November 1st, after being joined by 21 Acadian volunteers, Eddy marched to Sackville to meet with members of the Committee of Safety to recruit volunteers from Cumberland county. Another party, including the Maliseets, was sent up river to recruit from among the Micmacs at Cocagne, but on November 2nd, they returned with only 4 Micmac volunteers.

A third party went to Maccan on the far side of the Tantramar river, to block communication from Fort Cumberland to Windsor and also to spy out the fort – where they discovered two British ships. The British had sent a 32-gun frigate, from Halifax to Fort Cumberland, along with a sloop loaded with winter provisions, that arrived and began unloading on October 31st. Eddy would not dare to attack the fort while 32 guns ranged just offshore. He would have to secure the countryside and to confine any tory inhabitants to their homes – in order to conceal his presence from the British in hopes for a surprise attack on the fort, and he would have to wait until the frigate sailed away, on the morning of November 3rd.

That same day, Goreham ordered the garrison command boat to sail from Fort Cumberland for the Shepody Outpost with provisions, and to leave a sergeant and 6 men there while bringing back Walker and his 14 men. The next day the boat landed at Hopewell and heard about Eddy’s invasion and capture of the post, and the boat then returned immediately to Goreham with the news.

Eddy’s next target was the provision sloop anchored in Cumberland creek. From Sackville, Eddy sent Zebulon Roe with 30 men on the night of November 6th. After marching 12 miles to Westcock on the Aulac river, they found a boat with 40 cords of wood (that was to supply the fort with fuel), threw the wood into the river and seized the boat.

While proceeding to the mouth of the river, several other boats plus a schooner were also seized. Leaving a small party to guard the boats until the tide came in, Roe and the rest of his men marched along the shore and up Cumberland creek to the provision sloop. Up to their knees in mud, they rushed towards the sloop, and surprised the sergeant and 12 men onboard the sloop. Told by Roe ‘that if one gun were fired, then every man would be put to death’, they surrendered without firing a shot. Roe decided to send most of his men with the prisoners back down the creek to the seized boats with orders to sail to Fort Lawrence as soon as possible, while he remained onboard the sloop that rested in the mud and waited and hoped for the tide to come in before being discovered by Goreham at Fort Cumberland.

In the morning, a work party left the fort to unload supplies from the sloop in the hour or two before the tide ran high. Under the cover of fog, Roe and his men hid in the tall grass by the pathway and surprised the work party and took 49 men prisoner, including a captain who was being sent in the garrison command boat with an express message for Halifax. As the fog cleared, Goreham discovered the schooner and boats that Roe’s men were sailing to Fort Lawrence, with their prisoners. Goreham had one cannon(7) hauled up and fired about 20 shots which fell rather short of the boats and schooner. Before Goreham could drag another cannon down the hill and across the marsh to fire at the escaping provision sloop, Roe was sailing out of the creek with barely enough tide to weigh the vessel, and sailed to the Eddy farm on the Leplanche river in Fort Lawrence.

At low tide later that day, Eddy led his army across the Leplanche river, across the marsh, then across the Missiguash river and through the large central marsh to Fort Cumberland ridge, where he set up camp about a mile from the fort at Camphill, a small community on the Baie Verte Road(8).

While Eddy set up roadblocks to stop any message from getting out of the fort and to stop any tories from reaching the fort to join with Goreham’s 176 remaining troops, Eddy’s force now grew to over 200 men, as it was joined by almost 100 of the local inhabitants, as well as about 10 men from Pictou and about 25 men from the Cobequid district. Eddy began a siege of the fort, remaining out of cannon range during the day, but after dark moving his men in close to the fort to fire on the garrison.

On November 10th, after sending rumours into the fort exaggerating the size of his force, Eddy wrote to Goreham, demanding that he surrender. In reply, Goreham refused and instead, commanded Eddy to disarm and surrender.

At 4 a.m. on November 13th, Eddy led 80 men in an attempt on the fort, dividing his force into 3 parties – the 1st party, of Acadians, would create a diversionary attack at the flagstaff bastion, Eddy and the 2nd party would make a furious attack on the weak eastern bastions, while a 3rd party carrying ladders and tools would scale the outer palisade.

Meanwhile, Goreham had placed large logs on rollers all around the parapet, where they could be loosened to roll down on any intruders who had breached the palisade and attempted to storm the slopes of the parapet.

When the Acadians opened up a heavy fire, Goreham was not fooled and kept his main force at the weakest part of the garrison, where Eddy would attack. When Eddy pressed his men forward, Goreham then used his cannon to repel the attack. After 2 hours of heavy firing, Eddy decided to retreat, fearing that the attack could not be made without the risk of losing too many lives, or without cannon.

Later that day (the 13th), Josiah Throop was sent to Boston with a petition from the Cumberland county Committee of Safety that they find it impracticable to storm the garrison and “therefore beg, for the preservation of our lives and the lives of our families, for immediate help of 500 or a regiment of men, if it may be, with 2 mortars, ammunition and provision”.

A separate letter was also sent from Eddy that:

“[we] have attempted the garrison, but cannot take it without some cannon and mortars [and we] entreat of the province of Massachusetts, for ourselves and for the inhabitants of Nova Scotia, to send some privateers into the bay, and some troops and military stores, that we may be able to promote the general cause and add another province to the United Colonies”.

Footnotes for Part 2, Chapter 13.

(5) In June when the Micmacs were travelling to meet Goreham at Fort Cumberland, some of the chiefs stopped at Allan’s farm on their way home and they discussed their meeting with Goreham. Allan promised he would soon travel to Cocagne to discuss the situation with all the Micmac chiefs.

(6) At the time the Micmac chiefs were meeting with Goreham, they also had sent two delegates to Boston to find out what the Americans had to offer them.

(7) Three 9-pounder cannon and three 6-pound cannon had been unloaded from the provision ship before the raid by Roe.

(8) The Baie Verte Road led out from the fort, through Camphill, to the village of Bloody Ridge (and the farm of John Allan), to the village of Jolicure and ten miles further to Baie Verte on the Northumberland strait.

[next week - chapter 14 – The Battle of Camphill, November 29th 1776]

*******

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon) at the Canadian Patriot Review :

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of the Ohio, 1786 – 1796.

And hopefully,

Volume 4 – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana – the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :