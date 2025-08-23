The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 2 - 1776, the Road to Nova Scotia

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 12 - The Petition of Sunbury County to the Provincial Congress of Massachusetts, May 21st, 1776

When Colonel Knox arrived at Boston from Ticonderoga, with his long train of sledges drawn by oxen, bringing more than 50 cannon, mortars and howitzers, General Washington ordered the building of fortifications on Dorchester Heights during the night of March 4th 1776. In the morning, the British realized that the shells, thrown from the heights into the town, proved that it was no longer tenable and that the ships could no longer remain in the harbour, and they determined to evacuate the place as soon as possible.

On March 10th, the British began a week of loading their 8900 troops, with 1000 women and children of the soldiers’ families, along with 1100 loyalists who wished to flee Boston, into ships – a week of pillage, robbery and destruction by the British troops, where any goods that could help the Americans to carry on the war were seized. But the ships wouldn’t sail until March 27th, and the first ships would not begin to reach Halifax until April 2nd.

But General Washington conjectured that the British were not going to Halifax, but instead were destined for New York, and so, he then sent Lee to take command of the southern army and to keep watch upon the movements of Henry Clinton, while he himself prepared to march to New York with his army. General Washington then sent Thomas (instead of Lee) to take command of the northern army in Canada, where, on March 8th, the first 2 battalions that Congress had resolved to send to Canada had begun to arrive. On March 15th, Congress resolved to send to Canada an additional 4 battalions, and on March 20th, Congress resolved on the instructions for the 3 commissioners to be sent to Canada.

In the midst of these movements and deliberations, Jonathan Eddy (along with Rogers and Boudreau) arrived at General Washington’s headquarters near Boston.

On March 27th, General Washington wrote to Congress, that:

“… I beg leave to transmit you the Copy of a Petition from the Inhabitants of Nova Scotia, brought me by Jonathan Eddy Esquire mentioned therein, who is now here with an Accadian. From this it appears, they are in a distressed situation, and from Mr. Eddy's account, are exceedingly apprehensive that they will be reduced to the disagreeable alternative of taking up Arms and Joining our Enemies, or to flee their Country, unless they can be protected against their Insults and Oppressions. He says that their Committees think many salutary and valuable consequences would be derived from five or 600 Men being sent there, as it would not only quiet the Minds of the People from the anxiety and uneasiness they are now filled with and enable them to take a part in behalf of the Colonies, but be the means of preventing the Indians (of which there are a good many) from taking the side of Government, and the Ministerial Troops from getting such Supplies of Provisions from thence as they have done. How far these good purposes would be answered, if such a force was sent, as they ask for, is impossible to determine, in the present uncertain State of things. For if the Army from Boston is going to Halifax, as reported by them before their departure, that or a much more considerable force would be of no avail. If not and they possess the friendly disposition to our Cause, suggested in the Petition and declared by Mr. Eddy; It might be of great service, unless another body of Troops should be sent there by Administration too powerful for them to oppose. It being a matter of some Importance, I judged it prudent to lay it before Congress, for their consideration, and requesting their directions upon the Subject, shall only If they determine to adopt it desire that they will prescribe the Number to be sent and Whether it is to be from the Regiments which will be left here. I shall wait their decision and whatever it is, will endeavour to have it carried into execution.”

General Washington sent Eddy (with Boudreau) to Philadelphia, with a letter of recommendation to Congress, and advanced him 50 dollars to defray his expenses.

At the time, Congress was very concerned about the situation of the northern army, and on April 12th they resolved to send 4 additional battalions to Canada, and on April 23rd resolved to send 6 more battalions – for a total commitment sent to Canada of 16 battalions !!!

On April 24th, the committee of the whole met to discuss the petition from Nova Scotia, but resolved to postpone any decision, and on the 27th they gave $250 to Eddy and $100 to Boudreau, for their services, who now returned home. At Providence, they rejoined Rogers and travelled back to Cumberland by way of Machias and Maugerville. At Machias, they learned of the reward offered by the British for their capture, dead or alive!

At Maugerville, they learned that on May 14th, the inhabitants of Sunbury county had met and resolved:

“that we can see no shadow of Justice in the Extensive Claim of the British Parliament the Right of Enacting Laws binding on the Colonies in all Cases whatsoever. This System if once Established hath a direct tendency to Sap the foundation, not only of Liberty that dearest of names, but of property that best of subjects. That as tyranny ought to be Resisted in its first appearance we are Convinced that the united Provinces are just in their proceedings in this Regard. That it is in our Minds and Desire to submit ourselves to the government of Massachusetts Bay and that we are Ready with our Lives and fortunes to Share with them the Event of the present Struggle for Liberty, however God in his Providence may order it.”

The resolutions were circulated for signing, up and down the St. John river, and 125 names were collected. Some of the tories were intimidated, while the Maliseets (St. John’s Indians) plundered the people that they thought were tories. A committee was appointed to “conduct all matters, civil and military”. Later, the militia would assemble, choose their officers and form companies.

On May 21st, the committee wrote a petition, asking to join Massachusetts and asking for their protection. Asa Perley and Asa Kimball were chosen to carry the petition, resolutions and list of signatures to Boston. They would return in July with a barrel of gunpowder, 250 weight of lead and a stand of small arms “for the use of their constituents”.

By the time Eddy, Rogers and Boudreau reached Cumberland at the end of June, much had changed in the 4 months since they had left in early February.

On April 2nd, the British navy, transporting 9000 troops, began to arrive in Halifax from Boston. On April 20th, Legge had received a letter informing him that he was recalled to London to answer to charges against him (leaving on May 12th), and that Commodore Marriot Arbuthnot, the commissioner of the royal dockyard, was the new lieutenant-governor of Nova Scotia.

Howe had been preparing to leave Halifax for New York for the summer campaign, once reinforcements arrived from Britain. His plans for Nova Scotia were to send 100 Royal Highland Emigrants(3) to Fort Edward (to replace the 3 divisions of dragoons that had been sent there on April 10th and that Howe wanted to bring with him to New York), and to send 200 Royal Fencible Americans(3) to Fort Cumberland.

On May 24th, the Royal Highland Emigrants and the Royal Fencible Americans left Halifax and marched to Windsor. The Highlanders remained there to garrison and rebuild Fort Edward, while the Fencibles boarded 12 transports and with 2 armed schooners sailed to Cumberland basin, to garrison and rebuild the shambles of Fort Cumberland – uninhabited since it had been vacated by the British in 1768. They also brought provisions and ammunition for the Micmacs, to try to buy their allegiance. An Indian conference was later held with Goreham at the end of June, with the chiefs leaving with the provisions and ammunition.

Also on board was Michael Francklin, the former lieutenant-governor, who tried to recruit for his militia in Cumberland county and the Cobequid district, as he had done in Kings county(4). But he could only recruit 30 men. Francklin was also there to collect evidence that could be used to expel Rogers and others from the Assembly.

On June 10th, Howe with his troops and his fleet left Halifax to sail to New York – leaving behind the royal marines. On June 15th, the Assembly was reconvened, and during the session, John Allan (elected for Cumberland), Samuel Rogers (elected for Sackville), William Scurr (elected for Cumberland county) and Joshua Lamb (elected for Onslow) were removed from the Assembly !!! The Onslow patriots now wrote a letter to Massachusetts asking for help.

And soon, news would arrive of the American northern army’s retreat from Canada.

Footnotes for Part 2, Chapter 12.

(3) The Royal Highland Emigrants were initially recruited by John Small among highlander veterans of the Seven Years war and other loyalists, but also when Scottish emigrants arrived in America, the ships were stopped and the men were pressed into service. The Royal Fencible Americans were recruited by Joseph Goreham, who had led Goreham’s Rangers during the Seven Years war, and the recruits were sent to Halifax from Boston in October 1775.

(4) In March, after the opposition to the militia bill, Francklin had organized the militia in Kings county – Windsor, Newport, Falmouth, Horton and Cornwallis, but with the men under the command of such officers as are agreeable to themselves, and that they not be called away from their families.

