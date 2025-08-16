The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

Part 2 - 1776, the Road to Nova Scotia

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 11 - The Petition of Cumberland County to General Washington, February 8th 1776

Since 1763, Nova Scotia had been populated by New Englanders (from Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Hampshire) who had settled in the province along the northern coast of the bay of Fundy, north of Maine,(1) and the settlements around St. John river in Sunbury county, and around the peninsula, from Cumberland county, down to Cape Sable, and up the south shore to Halifax county. Although Passamaquoddy bay was considered to be the eastern boundary of Massachusetts(1), the settlers of Sunbury county considered themselves, like the Maine settlers, to be part of Massachusetts.

After the battle of Concord and Lexington in April 1775, the British sent all their troops from Halifax to Boston, and Nova Scotia became a source of supplies for the besieged British there. The American colonies then sent privateers to harass the British shipping of these supplies.

In May, a haystack was set on fire in an attempt to burn the British navy yard in Halifax, and in July, another attempt was made to burn the navy yard.

Also in May, Admiral Graves, then in command of the British fleet at Boston, had sent two sloops, accompanied by an armed schooner, the Margaretta, to Machias to obtain lumber for the use of his troops. Upon arriving, Moor, the captain of the Margaretta, demanded that the inhabitants remove the liberty pole or he would fire on the town.

On June 11th 1775, the Machias Committee of Safety tried to capture the captain while he was at church and to seize the vessel, but he managed to escape back to his ship and was able to sail away. The next day, Benjamin Foster and a few men tried to make a sudden attack on the ship, but their schooner ran aground, and the Margaretta was able to escape. Jeremiah O’Brien with a crew of 40 men took command of one of the sloops and they pursued the British schooner, and during the fight in which Moor and 4 others were killed, they boarded and took possession of the schooner. From Machias, 3 men died and 3 others were wounded. This was to be called the first naval battle in the war for independence.

In August, Stephen Smith and the militia from Machias attacked and burned Fort Frederick, at the mouth of the St. John river in Nova Scotia, capturing its 4 defenders and returning with a captured provision ship as a prize.

On July 3rd, General Washington arrived at Boston to assume command of the Continental Army – the ill-clothed, ill-conditioned, ill-supplied, and irregular troops that he said ‘were all strongly imbued with the spirit of insubordination, which they mistook for independence’. While the general was trying to augment his scanty force, he was importuned by Massachusetts and Connecticut to detach troops for the protection of different points of the seacoast, where depredations by armed vessels were apprehended. As well, Congress had authorized Philip Schuyler to raise a northern army to prepare against an invasion from Canada by the British, who were instigating the Indians to go to war against the colonies. General Washington was now asked by Massachusetts for troops for an invasion of Nova Scotia.

On August 12th, General Washington wrote to the Massachusetts General Court that:

“As to the expedition proposed against Nova Scotia by the people of Machias, I cannot but applaud their spirit and zeal, but after considering the reasons offered for it, several objections occur which seem to me unanswerable. I apprehend such an enterprise inconsistent with the general principle upon which the united colonies have proceeded. It is true, that province has not acceded to measures of the Congress and they have therefore been excluded from all commercial intercourse with the other colonies; but they have not commenced hostilities against them, nor are any to be apprehended; to attack them therefore is a step of conquest rather than defence, and may be attended with very dangerous consequences. It might perhaps be easy with the force proposed to make an incursion into the province, to overawe those of the inhabitants who are inimical to our cause and for a short time prevent their supplying the enemy with provisions, but the same force must continue to produce any lasting effects. As to the furnishing vessels of any force … there would be great danger, that with the best preparation we could make, they would fall an easy prey, either to the man-of-war on that station, or some who would be detached from Boston … I could offer many other reasons against it … when our situation as to ammunition absolutely forbids our sending a single ounce out of the camp at present.”

On August 20th, General Washington approved a plan for a surprise attack on Quebec by Benedict Arnold, by travelling overland through Maine. By September 19th, Arnold and his men had arrived in Maine and were sailing up the Kennebec river.

General Gage, however, thought that Arnold was really intending to attach Nova Scotia, and Admiral Graves sent Captain Henry Mowat with 6 ships to search for Arnold along the Maine coast. When they were unable to find Arnold, they returned and (supposedly, in retaliation against the privateers) stopped at Falmouth, in the Maine district. Arriving there on October 16th, Mowat proclaimed that he was there to execute a just punishment for the town’s rebellious state. When the townspeople refused to swear an oath of allegiance and to surrender all their arms and ammunition, on October 18th Mowat bombarded the town with incendiary cannonballs all day, and then sent parties ashore to burn any remaining buildings, before returning to Boston. More than 400 buildings were destroyed and more than 1000 people were made homeless.

On December 5th, the same day that he learned of the surrender of Montreal to the Americans, Governor Francis Legge declared martial law in Nova Scotia because of opposition to the militia bill, whereby each town would have to send one-fifth of their militia to Halifax, and new taxes would be levied to pay for the expenses. General William Howe, who replaced Gage in October, ordered a review of the province’s defence works, intending to re-garrison the frontier forts. And Brigadier General Eyre Massey and the 27th regiment arrived at Halifax from Ireland.

Petitions against the bill were sent from Hopewell, Yarmouth, Truro, Onslow and Cumberland. Outside of Halifax, the inhabitants feared that it was the governor’s intention “to draw them to Halifax and thence to transport them to New England and make soldiers of them”. The petition from Cumberland stated:

“Those of us who belong to New England, being invited into the Province by Governor Lawrence’s Proclamation, it must be the greatest piece of Cruelty and Imposition, for them to be subjected to march into different parts in arms against their Friends and Relatives”.

Public meetings proliferated – despite the ban. Many militia companies refused to assemble. Legge then determined that the arrival of Massey with his reinforcements “has given such an addition of strength as not to require the Militia from the out-settlements”, and on January 11th, the militia and tax bills were suspended. But martial law would remain and there would be no new elections for the Assembly – the last election had been held in 1770.

The Committee of Safety in Cumberland county met at Amherst, Sackville, Fort Lawrence and Cumberland, and held a ‘general congress’ on January 29th 1776, that decided to appoint a special committee to draft a petition to the Continental Congress. But since time was of the essence, it was felt that General Washington would respond quicker than Congress, so the petition was addressed to him. Jonathan Eddy(2) volunteered to deliver the petition of February 8th (plus an unsigned letter from an inhabitant of Cumberland) and he set off for Boston the next day, accompanied by Samuel Rogers(2) and Isaiah Boudreau, an Acadian.

On November 10th 1775, Congress had resolved:

“that two persons be sent … to Nova Scotia to enquire into the state of that colony, the disposition of the inhabitants towards the American cause and the condition of the fortifications, docks, yards, the quantity of artillery and warlike stores and the number of soldiers, sailors and ships of war there and transmit the earliest intelligence to General Washington” and also “that General Washington be directed in case he should judge it practicable and expedient to send into that colony a sufficient force to take away the cannon and warlike stores and to destroy the docks, yards and magazines, and to take and destroy any ships of war and transports there belonging to the enemy”.

On January 30th 1776, General Washington wrote a reply to Congress, that:

“if the persons sent for Information should report favourably of the expediency and practicability of the Measure, that it will not be in my Power to detach any Men from these lines, the situation of our Affairs will not allow on it. I think it would be advisable to raise them in the Eastern parts of this Government. If it is attempted, it must be by people from the country. A Col. (Samuel) Thompson a Member of the General Court, from the Province of Maine, and who is well spoken of by the Court, and a Captain (Jeremiah) Obrien have been with me. They think the Men necessary, may be easily engaged there and the measure practicable; provided there are not more than 200 British Troops at Halifax. They are willing and ready to embark in the matter, upon the Terms mentioned in their plan, which I enclose you.”

Their plan was:

“for the expedition purposed, one thousand men including officers, four armed vessels and eight transports, the men to be raised at the eastward, the fleet to be made up at Machias & then proceed to Windsor, captivate the torys, make all the proselytes we can & then proceed to Halifax, if possible destroy the King’s Dock Yard & town if thought proper.”

Aaron Willard and Moses Child were the two persons sent to Nova Scotia by General Washington, and on February 14th 1776, they reported that:

“we did repair to a place called Campobello … but could not cross the Bay of Fundy for no vessel could be hired or procured except we purchase one, as every vessel even to a boat that crossed the bay was seized as soon as they came into port except cleared from Halifax and we could not travel any farther into the country by reason of governor Legge establishing martial law in said province and issuing several proclamation.” “One bearing date July the 5, 1775 … hereby notifying and warning all persons that they do not in any manner directly or indirectly aid or assist with any supplies whatever any rebel or rebels nor hold intelligence or correspondence with them nor conceal harbour or protect any such offenders as they would avoid being deemed rebels and traitors and be proceeded against accordingly. Also a proclamation dated December the 8, 1775 forbidding any strangers to be in Halifax more than two hours without making his business known to a Justice of the Peace upon the pain and peril of being treated as spies, also forbidding any person entertaining any such stranger for more than two hours without giving information on the penalty aforesaid. From our own knowledge and the best information from others about eight parts out of ten of the inhabitants of Nova Scotia would engage in the common cause of America could they be protected …”

In the same letter to Congress on January 30th, General Washington mentions the arrival at his camp of 3 Indians from eastern Maine and Nova Scotia (1 from St. John and 2 from Passamaquoddy). At their meeting they told him:

“The English people are mad, and very cross, and want us to fight against the New England people. God is on the side of our brothers, and they will beat them … We want to go home quick, to tell our friends what we have seen and done here, and next Spring many of our Nation will come and help the New England people. We are in much want of Powder to Hunt with – the Old English people will not let us have any, Unless we will fight against our Brothers & Countrymen”.

General Washington asked them to deliver letters that he would write to the chiefs of the St. John’s Indians (Maliseets) and the Passamaquoddy Indians, and also to the chiefs of the Micmac Indians, offering them ‘a chain of friendship’.

Massachusetts resolved to send a truck-master to Machias to help supply their Indian allies with ‘ammunition and other articles of goods as may be necessary’.

Footnotes for Part 2, Chapter 11.

(1) Massachusetts’ three eastern counties of York, Cumberland and Lincoln would become the district of Maine in 1778.

(2) In 1770, Eddy had been elected as the representative from the town of Cumberland, and Rogers had been elected from the town of Sackville, but both would be removed from the assembly for non-attendance (!?!)

[next week - chapter 12 - The Petition of Sunbury County to the Provincial Congress of Massachusetts, May 21st, 1776]

*******

For those who may wish to support my continuing work on ‘The Unveiling of Canadian History’, you may purchase my books, that are available as PDFs and Paperback (on Amazon) at the Canadian Patriot Review :

Volume 1 – The Approaching Conflict, 1753 – 1774.

Volume 2 – Forlorn Hope – Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785.

Volume 3 – The Storming of Hell – the War for the Territory Northwest of the Ohio, 1786 – 1796.

And hopefully,

Volume 4 – Ireland, Haiti, and Louisiana – the Idea of a Continental Republic, 1797 – 1804,

may also appear in print, in the near future, while I continue to work on :