The Unveiling of Canadian History - Volume 2

FORLORN HOPE

Quebec and Nova Scotia, and the War for Independence, 1775 – 1785

‘The Death of General Montgomery in the Attack on Quebec, by John Trumbull (1786)

Chapter 10 - The Battle of Valcour Island, October 11th 1776

On July 5th 1776, Horatio Gates, sent as a Major-General by Congress on June 17th 1776, along with Colonel John Trumbull, his adjutant-general, Morgan Lewis, his quartermaster-general, and Dr. Jonathan Potts, arrived at Crown Point from Albany, accompanied by Major-General Philip Schuyler and General Arnold, and joined the remains of the army from Canada.

On July 7th, a council of war was held with Schuyler, Gates, Arnold, Sullivan(39) and De Woedtke (who died two weeks later of smallpox). The plan was to delay the British attack until winter and halt their invasion plans until spring. It was decided to abandon Crown Point, which was in great disrepair and also had been originally built by the French to block a British invasion from the south – not to thwart an invasion from the north.

The 6th Pennsylvania regiment was left at Crown Point as an advance guard while the 5200 fit men of the army were moved to Ticonderoga, which had been garrisoned by the New York regiment of Colonel Cornelius Wynkoop. The army was then divided into four brigades.

The First brigade (Bond’s, Greaton’s and Porter’s Massachusetts regiments and Burrell’s Connecticut regiment), the Second brigade (Reed’s, Poor’s and Bedel’s New Hampshire regiments and Patterson’s Massachusetts regiment) and the Third brigade (Stark’s New Hampshire regiment, Maxwell’s and Wind’s New Jersey regiments, along with Wynkoop’s New York regiment) were ordered to encamp at the point on the east side of Lake Champlain across from Ticonderoga, called Mount Independence, to clear the forest and to throw up earthworks, and to construct a redoubt and a twenty-gun battery. The Fourth brigade (St. Clair’s, De Haas’s, Wayne’s and Irvine’s Pennsylvania regiments), which comprised more than half the army, stayed at Ticonderoga to begin building new defences – an eight-foot thick rampart, a ditch ten feet wide by five feet deep, and a stockade of sharpened sticks – and to build carriages to mount some of their 120 cannon.

Early in August, the 1st New Jersey, under Lt. Colonel Matt Ogden, was transferred from the Third brigade to the Fourth brigade, to construct a redoubt with 8 cannons, known as the Jersey redoubt, on the lowlands on the peninsula’s point.

By September, two regiments of militia from New Hampshire arrived (600 men under Colonel Wyman and 629 men under Colonel Wingate) and were assigned to help the Third brigade; and two regiments of militia from Connecticut arrived (445 men under Colonel Swift and 282 men under Colonel Mott) and were sent to help the First Brigade, at Mount Independence. Four regiments of militia from Massachusetts arrived (500 men under Colonel Wigglesworth, 152 men under Colonel Read, 533 men under Colonel Wheelock, and 579 men under Colonel Woodbridge), and were formed into a Fifth Brigade at Ticonderoga, to began to repair the old French redoubts on the lake shore.

By authority of Congress, General Washington ordered Maj-General Ward at Boston to send three of the fullest regiments stationed at Boston to march to Ticonderoga (four regiments were sent). Colonel Whitcomb and his 449 men were assigned to the Fourth brigade, Colonel Willard and his 387 men, plus Colonel Brewer and his 631 men, were sent to encamp at the old sawmill on the outlet of lake Champlain, as part of the Fifth brigade. And Colonel Phinney and his 218 men were sent to Fort George, which was garrisoned by the New York regiments of Colonel Goose Van Schaick and Colonel Cornelius Van Dyke. The 2800 sick would be removed to hospital camps, which were to be set up at Fort George.

The success or failure of the northern army depended upon the elimination of smallpox!

Schuyler, in overall command, would return to Albany to maintain the flow of men and material, while Gates would be in command of the army at Ticonderoga, and Arnold would be sent to Skenesboro to build gondolas and galleys for the defence of Lake Champlain. To assist Arnold, a company of 50 shipbuilders from Philadelphia, a company of 50 from Connecticut, a company of 50 from Massachusetts, and a company of 50 from Rhode Island, were sent to Skenesboro. An additional 124 men would be drafted from the four Pennsylvania regiments to serve as seamen and marines (most of the seaman would be New Hampshire men) on board the fleet, which was to gather intelligence on British shipbuilding and advances.

In July, a general court-martial with Colonel Poor as president was convened for the purpose of trying Colonel Moses Hazen upon charges made by General Arnold, from the injury of the goods that Arnold had seized from the merchants of Montreal. Hazen was honourably acquitted of all responsibility by the court, at which Arnold was very indignant and filed a protest, accompanied with abusive and profane language.

When Arnold refused to acknowledge his misconduct, the court requested that Arnold be put under arrest. The court-martial was then dissolved by General Gates, who needed Arnold as the commander of his fleet.

Lt. Colonel John Brown then presented a formal complaint to Gates, asking that Arnold be arrested for defamation of character. (Brown was accused by Arnold and by Montgomery of plundering the personal belongings of British prisoners in Canada.) Gates ignored Brown and referred Brown back to the Board of War in Philadelphia. (There, Brown would be busy blackening Arnold’s reputation in Congress.)

In Canada, Carleton set up three shipyards, at Montreal, at Fort Chambly and at Fort St. Jean. In the holds and on the decks of the British warships that had arrived at Quebec in May, were the planks and masts, guns, rigging and sails of twenty-five ships that were made in Britain, then disassembled and shipped to be reassembled in Canada. Later, a frigate arrived with ten gunboats to be taken apart and hauled to Lake Champlain, and more transports arrived with more prefabricated craft – 30 longboats, a 30-ton gondola, a number of flatboats and over 400 bateaux. For the fleet destined for Lake Champlain, all the ships and boats had to be hauled by oxen from Sorel to Fort Chambly, then around the falls, and on to Fort St. Jean.

The British aim was for Carleton with this navy and with Burgoyne’s army, to proceed down Lake Champlain and Lake George and to capture Albany on the Hudson river. They were then to join up with the Howe brothers who, with their navy and army, would capture New York and then proceed north up the Hudson river – thus splitting the American colonies in two!!!

[Note: William Howe was Commander-in-chief of British land forces, and his brother, Richard Howe was commander-in-chief of British naval forces.]

In Quebec, Carleton had appointed a commission of three members – Francois Baby, Gabriel Taschereau and Jenkins Williams in the Quebec district, and St. George Dupre, Pierre Panet, and William Gray in the Montreal district – to visit each parish and assemble the militia, cancelling the congressional commissions, granting new royal commissions to loyal supporters, and obtaining the names of those who gave assistance to the Americans.

Carleton called upon the militia to round up any enemy stragglers and any habitants that had gone over to the enemy’s side. After a brief detention, they were allowed to return home, if they promised to respond to service under the British flag. Since the retreating Americans had blocked the roads and destroyed the bridges, the Canadien militia was called in to repair them – providing labour, and also to transport food and ammunition for the British army. Those pro-Americans who were serving prison terms were freed of their irons and put to work too. When this system of corvees (work without pay) met with any resistance, the defaulters were arrested as army prisoners. Those who refused the orders of the new militia officers were sent to do forced labour on the fortifications at Ile aux Noix. Habitants who failed to denounce or who helped American spies were also sent there. When the German troops were quartered for the winter, they were not billeted on those who had served the British during the campaign, who were also to be exempt from the corvee, and not asked to provide servants, horses or carts, and were also given back pay. The German troops were known for their brutal treatment of civilians, and Generals Gall and Riedesel were summoned to the commissioners, and instructed to put an end to abuses on the part of their troopers.

Bishop Briand, in a mandate of May 12th, instructed all cures to admit to the sacraments ‘only those who, having displayed an attitude of rebellion or indifference, confessed their fault and publicly renounced it both by word and deed, and who were prepared to expiate it in any way which might be considered suitable’, or face excommunication. Father Floquet was placed under an interdict, until he had written a letter of submission to Briand. Other priests, who were also pro-American, were castigated. In the summer, the number of Canadiens, who had not met the bishop’s requirements, was so considerable that Briand issued another mandate, attacking the Americans because ‘they promised you exemption from seigneurial duties, and you were pleased with this injustice. They promised that you would pay no more tithes, and you did not spurn with horror this impious and sacrilegious ingratitude towards God’.

In August, Carleton appointed his council – Lt. Governor Cramahe, Thomas Dunn, Hugh Finlay, Adam Mabane and John Collins – no French Canadiens were on the council!!! The council would later adopt an ordinance on March 29th 1777, that made militia service obligatory for every male between the ages of sixteen and sixty; anyone guilty of evading his obligation was fined five pounds for the first offence, and the second offence was punishable by a fine, a month in prison and withdrawal of the right to possess a firearm. They were also required to provide carts and horses for the King’s service. Militia officers were ordered to arrest deserters and agents of the American colonies. Anyone guilty of giving any kind of help to deserters or agents was liable to a fine and a month in prison. Exempt from military service and the obligation to provide transport were high officials, former seigneurs, the gentry, officers on half-pay, the clergy, seminarians and persons engaged in the public service!!!

During the summer, while Gate’s troops were busy fortifying Mount Independence and Ticonderoga, the ship-carpenters were building Arnold’s fleet at Skenesboro. On August 24th, Arnold and his fleet sailed down lake Champlain from Crown Point – the schooner Royal Savage with 4 six-pounders, 8 four-pounders and fifty men; the sloop Revenge with 4 four-pounders, 4 two-pounders and thirty-five men; the sloop Enterprise, that Arnold had captured from the British in May 1775, with 12 four-pounders and fifty men; the schooner Liberty, that had also been captured from the British in May 1775, with 4 four-pounders, 4 two-pounders and thirty-five men; and with six gondolas, each with 1 twelve-pounder, 2 six-pounders and forty-five men.

On September 3rd they reached Windmill Point, at the northern end of the lake, a few miles from the border of Canada, and were soon joined by the row-galley Lee with 1 twelve-, 1 nine-, and 4 four-pounders and eighty-six men; and by another gondola with 1 twelve- and 2 six-pounders and forty-five men.

On September 6th, after a boat crew of the Enterprise that had gone on shore was attacked by a party of British troops and Indians, with three men killed and six wounded, Arnold moved his fleet to Isle la Motte, eight miles further south up the lake. At Isle la Motte they were joined by another gondola with 1 twelve- and 2 six-pounders and forty-five men.

On September 19th, Arnold sailed north to Bay St. Amand and were pursued on shore by 300 British and Indians, and shots were exchanged. On September 23rd, Arnold sailed his fleet back south to Valcour Island, where he moored his vessels in an arc across the narrow half-mile wide pass between the island and the western shore. By October 6th, they were joined by two row-galleys each with 1 eighteen-, 1 twelve-, 2 nine- and 4 six-pounders, and one row-galley with 2 eight-, 2 twelve-, and 4 six-pounders. Arnold’s fleet was now 16 sail, with 94 guns and 800 men.

In Canada, during the summer, the British were busy constructing their fleet of boats at Fort St. Jean. General Fraser and the 24th regiment were the advance guard at Isle aux Noix, which was the British base of supplies, and where their magazines, depots, block-houses and barracks were erected. At Quebec, a regiment of Hessian artillery (350 men) arrived on July 29th, and then a second Hessian division – a regiment of infantry and a regiment of riflemen (2000 men), arrived on September 17th.

On September 10th, the British troops began moving up the Richelieu river in boats towards lake Champlain. The sick, and heavy baggage, were sent back to Montreal, which was garrisoned by the Royal Highland Emigrants. The 20th and 62nd regiments were left at Isle aux Noix to guard the supplies, General Burgoyne moved his troops to Windmill Point, on the east side of lake Champlain and General Fraser moved his troops to Pointe au Fer, on the west side of the lake. The Hessian troops, except for the Hanau artillery, remained in Canada.

By October 4th, Carleton’s fleet of 29 sail, carrying 89 guns, and manned by 670 experienced seamen from the British transports in the St. Lawrence, began sailing from Fort St. Jean to Isle aux Noix and lake Champlain – the schooner Inflexible with 18 twelve-pounders, the schooner Maria with 14 six-pounders, the schooner Carleton with 12 six-pounders, the bomb ketch Thunderer with 6 twenty-four-pounders, 6 twelve-pounders and two howitzers (each ship with a company of the 29th regiment for service as marines). Also with them was the gondola Loyal Convert, captured from the Americans at Quebec, with 7 nine-pounders and a half-company of the 29th; along with 24 gunboats – each with a brass field-piece manned by 7 Hessian or British artillerists and 12 British sailors – and with 24 longboats carrying provisions. The fleet arrived at Isle la Motte on October 9th, along with 400 Indians in 30-foot war canoes, and proceeded cautiously up the lake in pursuit of the Americans.

Arnold knew that he could not fight the faster British ships in open water – the lake was 16 miles wide just below Valcour island. His plan was to wait until the British men-of-war had sailed downwind in the main channel past Valcour island and then to try to lure the British back upwind into the shallow narrow channel between the island and the eastern shore, where it was only ¾ mile wide, and only one British ship at a time could tack upwind into the narrow bay, where Arnold had his ships anchored stem to stern in an arc across the channel.

On the morning of October 11th, Carleton had sailed past Valcour island. Upon seeing the first of the British ships (the Maria, the Inflexible, and the Carleton) sail past, Arnold then sent the Royal Savage, the Enterprise and three row-galleys after the British ships. As the British ships swung around to intercept the Americans, the American ships also changed course and headed back to Valcour bay. The Inflexible bore down on the Royal Savage and fired broadsides tearing through its rigging and shattering its mainmast, and as the Royal Savage tried to come about and head into the bay, it sailed onto an underwater ledge and ran aground on the south tip of the island. The British gunboats, after swarming around the grounded American ship, now tried to maneuver up the channel to confront the Americans, but were hit with fire from their swivel guns and cannon, sinking three of the British gunboats, and the gunboats drew back.

The Carleton, which had been chasing the Enterprise, now came up and with the gunboats formed a line across the channel, just south of Arnold’s line, and the battle raged in earnest for five hours. A party of Indians and British under Fraser had advanced up the western shore, while the Indians in their canoes had landed on Valcour island, and both directed sniper fire at the outermost American ships. The British also sent boarding parties in bateaux at the American line.

A shot from one of the American’s eighteen-pounders crashed just past the head of Carleton on board the Maria, and he ordered it to sail away from the channel, and it anchored two miles away out of the battle. With the Maria out of action, the Thunderer and the Loyal Convert nowhere to be seen, and the Infexible unable to get close to the battle line, Arnold and his men concentrated their fire on the single British warship, the Carleton, and it had to eventually be towed by British longboats out of the channel. The Inflexible now sailed up to the bay and fired its cannons at the Americans for an hour. As darkness began to fall and end the fighting, the British gunboats fell back out of the bay, and the British sent boarding parties to the Royal Savage, capturing Americans attempting to once again tow her off, and set fire to the ship (the British captured the chest with all of Arnold’s papers, which was also on board).

On board the Congress, Arnold met with his captains in his cabin, which had doubled as an operating room for the wounded. About sixty men had died, three-fourths of their gunpowder was gone, and every ship was badly damaged and was leaking (one gondola had been so holed that it sank). But, under cover of fog, during the night, with every sail but one tied off, and each oar muffled by wrapping it with a shirt, Arnold’s ships slipped alongshore, one behind the other, between the Indians on shore and the British gunboats in the bay. By morning, they were seven miles away, making repairs. Three gondolas were too badly damaged, and had to be stripped and scuttled. The Liberty took the wounded and Arnold’s dispatch and sailed quickly to Crown Point.

The next morning, October 12th, seeing that Arnold’s fleet had given them the slip, Carleton immediately gave orders for the entire fleet to up anchor and sail north – he thought that Arnold had sailed out the north end of the channel and was sailing north to attack his army back at Windmill Point. Lookouts later discovered that Arnold’s fleet was south, up the lake, and by the end of the day, the British fleet had returned to Valcour island to anchor for the night. By the next morning, October 13th, Arnold’s crew had rowed overnight another twelve miles south to Willsboro, but the British were now about to give chase.

Arnold sent four of the less damaged vessels to go on ahead to Crown Point (one of the row-galleys would be run aground and abandoned on the way). The row-galley Washington was badly damaged and was falling behind, and soon it was overtaken by the British ship Inflexible and was forced to surrender. Only 16 of its crew were able to escape in a small boat, and the British captured General Waterbury and 110 men.

The British ships then caught up to Arnold, on the row-galley Congress, and the four remaining gondolas, in the narrows at Split Rock, and all afternoon they duelled. Once clear of the narrows, the Congress was attacked broadsides by the Inflexible and from the stern by the Maria and the Carleton. Refusing to surrender, Arnold maneuvered his ships into shallow Buttonmould bay, and ran them aground and burnt them.

Arnold and his remaining 150 men (27 Americans had died that day) hurried the last ten miles along a path to Chimney Point, opposite to Crown Point, before they were attacked by the Indians, who had been sent by Carleton, to land and ambush the Americans. At Chimney Point, they met the five remaining ships – the Revenge, the Liberty, the Enterprise, and one gondola and one row-galley, and crossed over to Crown Point. Seeing that it would be useless to attempt to make a stand against the British here, Arnold ordered all the buildings and houses, including the sawmill, to be burnt, and retreated to Ticonderoga with his men, with the 6th Pennsylvania regiment garrisoned there, and with the remaining fleet.

In these two battles the British lost about forty men. On October 14th, the British anchored off Crown Point. Three vessels and a number of flat-bottomed boats remained there and the other vessels went back for supplies and to bring up the army. In a few days the British army occupied Crown Point and Chimney Point.

The Americans at Ticonderoga were expecting an attack, constructing gun-carriages and mounting cannon, working on lines and redoubts, building alarm posts, and throwing a boom of heavy logs across the lake and anchoring the two galleys in the channel to prevent the enemy advancing higher up the lake. A floating bridge was built across the lake to facilitate communication between Ticonderoga and Mount Independence. Scouting parties were thrown out to find out any moves of the enemy. A supply of powder and ammunition was received from Congress. Richard Stockton and George Clymer, appointed by Congress to confer with General Gates about the condition of the northern army, arrived at Ticonderoga.

The militia was called out from Tryon, Charlotte, Gloucester and Albany counties, at posts to secure communication between Albany and Ticonderoga. Schuyler sent the militia from Fort Edward to Tryon county to relieve Colonel Dayton and the 3rd New Jersey regiment, who marched at once for Ticonderoga. The Green Mountain Boys also sent men to Ticonderoga. Eight regiments of New England militia marched over the Green mountains to Ticonderoga.

On October 27th, General Fraser with his grenadiers, light infantry and the 24th regiment, advanced to Putnam’s Point, nine miles below Ticonderoga, and set up an advance post, under the watch of the guns of the British ships which had sailed up the lake. On the morning of October 28th, five enemy gunboats landed troops and Indians on the west side of the lake at Three Mile Point, near the American alarm post. Two of the gunboats proceeded up the lake until fired upon from the Jersey redoubt and from the galley, stationed by the boom, and the gunboats withdrew when two of their men were killed. Thirteen bateaux and canoes crossed from Three Mile Point and landed troops on the east side of the lake, about four miles from the redoubts at Mount Independence. About four o’clock, the British began to re-embark and they retired.

On November 2nd, 400 men under Major Dunlop of the 6th Pennsylvania regiment were sent down the west side of the lake, and 500 men under Lt. Colonel Conner of Connecticut were sent down the east side of the lake, to attack the enemy’s advance post at Putnam Point. They found the posts abandoned. The last of the British troops had abandoned Crown Point on November 4th, and had sailed down the lake to St. Jean, and the British troops would go into winter quarters.

The Americans had succeeded in their plan to delay and to halt the British invasion from Canada – until next year.

Upon learning of the British retreat back to Canada, General Gates detailed about 2400 men as the permanent garrison at Ticonderoga under Colonel Wayne – Colonel Wood’s(40) 2nd Pennsylvania, Colonel Wayne’s 4th Pennsylvania, Colonel Irvine’s 6th Pennsylvania, Colonel Dayton’s 3rd New Jersey, Colonel Burrell’s(41) Connecticut, and Colonel Whitcomb’s Massachusetts regiments; and dismissed the militia – the regiments of Willard, Brewer, and Phinney, and the militias of Wiggleworth, Read, Wheelock and Woodbridge returned home to Massachusetts; the militias of Wyman and Wingate returned home to New Hampshire; and the militias of Swift and Mott returned to Connecticut.

The Canadian regiments, men who had given up all their worldly goods to follow the retreating American army, were ordered into winter quarters at Fishkill, to guard the principal depot of the army.

In September, Congress voted to raise 88 battalions, allotted by quota among the states, and on October 23rd, Congress voted to maintain the Canadian regiment, to be officered and paid for by Congress itself.

When their time of service had ran out at the end of October, De Haas’s 1st Pennsylvania and Maxwell’s(42) 2nd New Jersey regiments agreed to remain as long as an enemy was in their front, while Wind and most of the 1st New Jersey regiment would not, and on November 6th, they left camp to return home.

On November 15th, Gates sent General St. Clair, along with De Haas’s Pennsylvania regiment and General Maxwell with Wood’s 2nd New Jersey regiment (with the remainder of Wind’s), to embark for their homes. General Washington sent pressing orders for them to join his army. But, on November 5th, all New Jersey regiments were ordered to New Jersey for discharge and reforming, and one of the conditions of their re-enlistment was that they should be allowed to visit their homes before again engaging in active service. They arrived at Morristown on December 3rd and disbanded. The 1st New Jersey regiment would now be reorganized under Colonel Mattias Ogden.

At the end of November, General Gates left Ticonderoga with Bond’s(43), Porter’s, Greaton’s(43), and Patterson’s Massachusetts regiments, and with Reed’s(43), Bedel’s, Stark’s, and Poor’s New Hampshire regiments to reinforce General Washington’s army.

On November 19th, Arnold left Ticonderoga to see his family and straighten out his personal finances. On December 2nd, as Arnold arrived at Albany, he had to face a court of inquiry into charges that he had slandered Hazen. (Hazen was found innocent of disobedience or corruption.) Arnold now decided to go with Gates instead, to talk to General Washington, and then to go and see Congress, to clear his name.

Footnotes for Chapter 10.

(39) Sullivan left to resign his commission, but Congress refused to accept it because of his creditable conduct in the retreat. He withdrew his resignation and rejoined Washington’s army. On August 9th 1776, Sullivan was made a Major-General by Congress.

(40) When Colonel St. Clair was promoted to Brigadier-general by Congress on August 25th, Joseph Wood was promoted to Colonel to replace him.

(41) Colonel Burrell earlier had been sent home in a very precarious state of health.

(42) Colonel Maxwell was appointed a Brigadier-general by Congress on October 23rd.

(43) Colonel Bond had been sent to the hospital at Fort George and died there on August 31st; Colonel Greaton had been sent to Fort George seriously ill, but he recovered; Colonel Reed, who was made a Brigadier-general by Congress on August 25th, had been sent to Fort George but did not regain his health during the campaign and ultimately lost his sight.

Author’s Note: In these first 10 chapters, we looked at the American revolutionary war in Canada [Quebec], and next, we will look at the American revolutionary war in Nova Scotia. While it is true that the majority of Canadiens supported the Americans to help defeat the British military dictatorship that they suffered under, the Canadiens failed to send any delegates to the Continental Congress (as they had been requested). Perhaps, while being pro-American, Canadiens felt that their French-language culture may have been lost as it was assimilated into the English-speaking American culture. Or perhaps, they were wishing for an independent Canada, allied with the United States, that was free from the British Empire!

[next week - Part 2 - 1776, the Road to Nova Scotia, chapter 11 - The Petition of Cumberland County to General Washington, February 8th 1776]

