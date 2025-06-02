I read a story about electric cars - in Africa!!! - ‘Burkina Faso joins Africa’s electric vehicle market with launch of new EV brand’, that Burkina Faso is building its own electric car - the Itaoua!!!

Oh my, oh my, why is Canada falling behind Burkina Faso in the automobile industry? And I read another story about electric cars - in Hungary - ‘BYD opens European center in Hungary, beefing up China-EU NEV cooperation’, that China’s EV manufacturer, BYD, will be opening an office - not in Canada!!! - but in Hungary:

“In the future, the center will conduct joint scientific research with at least three Hungarian universities, and work with local suppliers and enterprises to promote the upgrading of the new energy vehicle industry chain.”

And soon, Hungary will also be way ahead of Canada in electric vehicle production. Oh my, oh my, why doesn’t Canada work with China to build industry here in Canada.

And then I read a story about how China builds bridges - ‘From Apprentice to Master: China Redefines the Limits of Civil Engineering” that illustrates the massive engineering feats of China in building the world’s greatest bridges!!!

And I wondered if maybe there’s still time for Canada to build bridges with China.

And then I read another story about building with China - ‘China and Malaysia jointly build an equatorial spaceport, a new breakthrough in commercial space travel overseas’, that China will work with Malaysia on their space program, and an equatorial launch site in Malaysia!!!.

“This is a milestone. The equatorial launch site is not only a long-standing dream of Malaysia and Southeast Asian countries, but also a dream of Chinese astronauts for many years … The equator is the location where the Earth's rotation speed is the highest, reaching 460 meters per second. Launching spacecraft from here can maximize the use of the energy of the Earth's rotation, increase the rocket load factor (the ratio of the payload mass to the total mass of the rocket), and reduce the launch cost. For synchronous orbit satellites with zero orbital inclination and equatorial/near-equatorial orbit satellites, equatorial launches can save a lot of propellant required for orbit change, and the economic benefits are obvious. Therefore, for commercial spaceflight, equatorial launches are of great appeal that no one can resist.”

Oh my, oh my, maybe China could help Canada in building its space program, so that we could enter the 21st century.

Have fun. Bridging-ly.