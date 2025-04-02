I read a story about Drugs-R-us in Canada – ‘Canadian Banks Tied to Chinese Fentanyl Laundering Risk U.S. Treasury Sanctions After Cartel Terror Designation’, that in Canada, the Chinese triads and the Mexican drug cartels are running ‘tons’ of drugs from Canada into the United States, and are laundering the money through Canadian banks. However, the report implies that the Chinese triads somehow have ‘suspected’ ties to the Chinese Communist Party, although no proof is ever given for these ‘suspected’ ties. And I keep wondering, why the blame is always supposed to land on China, for some unstated reason. But, the story does bring up the famous case of Tse Chi Lop in Toronto.

And so, I read a story about Tse Chi Lop – ‘THE COMPANY MAN’, that says that Tse had lived in BRITISH Hong Kong, before he moved to Canada - as ‘part of the wave of emigration before Hong Kong’s transfer of sovereignty’ from Britain back to China. Funny, but there seemed to have been a lot of this emigration from British Hong Kong to Canada back in those days. Perhaps it’s just a coincidence.

And that reminded me of another Canadian in the news recently – Li Ka-shing, who also was part of this exodus from Hong Kong to Canada, just before Hong Kong was returned to China. Nowadays, Li is back in Hong Kong, and is trying to sell his company (that is run by his son who is also a Canadian citizen) that controls the Panama Canal ports, to Blackrock.

Hmmm … some of these ex-British Hong Kong subjects seem to really like Canada, or at least, they seem to like the banks in Canada.

Anyway, back to Tse, who came to Canada and built his organized crime business, called ‘Sam Gor’, Cantonese for ‘Third Brother’, until he was ‘the person sourcing all the drugs from Asia’!!!

“The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime estimates that Sam Gor’s annual revenue could be as high as $21 billion, the same as Citibank’s.”

Yikes!!! It seems to me that you can’t hide $21 BILLION, it’s like a huge elephant sitting in the room, and you can’t miss it. And it seems to me that the governor of the Bank of Canada has to see it and wonder where did this come from - it’s all off the books. Oh well, perhaps we’ll say nothing about the elephant, but then we’ll say how wonderful Canada did in coming out of that last financial crisis. [Drugs-R-us, eh]

And so then, I read a story about Toronto Dominion Bank and drug money laundering – ‘How TD Became America’s Most Convenient Bank for Money Launderers’ that shows how a Canadian bank moved into the United States and became the preferred bank for money launderers!

And the former senior State Department investigator, David Asher, says that:

“Right now, you’re showing videos of dogs on the border and helicopters—that doesn’t do anything. Make some arrests, take down some criminals.”

because if Canada was serious about shutting down the drug trade in Canada, it would start by going after the banksters at the top that launder all that drug money. Instead of arrogantly trying to somehow blame it all on China.

Maybe President Trump should put some sanctions on those banksters.

Have fun. unsanctionedly.