I read a story about an explosion at a home in Langley, British Columbia - “Cause of deadly Langley, B.C., explosion may be consistent with illegal drug lab: police”, and that the Canadian Mounted Police said that:

"Preliminary examination of the scene has investigators focused on the cause of the explosion and fire, which may be consistent with what is found at ... illegal drug extraction labs"

And then I remembered that last week, I had read a story about the Canadian Mounted Police shutting down a fentanyl ‘super’ lab in British Columbia, on Oct 25th 2024 – ‘B.C. RCMP take down largest-ever fentanyl and meth super lab’.

And then, I read another story about an earlier fentanyl lab bust in British Columbia, on October 16th 2024 – ‘Burnaby RCMP investigation leads to Langley drug lab’, and a story about an earlier fentanyl lab bust in Alberta on October 2nd 2024 – ‘Priority in this investigation was to save lives: ALERT shuts down superlab near Valleyview’.

Then I read two stories about other fentanyl busts in Alberta, one on January 2nd 2025 - ‘Edmonton man charged with over 70 drug, weapon-related offences’ that seized 1.7 kilograms of fentanyl, and also:

“Police also discovered weapons, including a submachine gun, a shotgun, two rifles, two handguns, two tasers, 25 prohibited magazines and hundreds of ammunition rounds. Additionally, police located evidence of drug production, Canadian currency, 12 Canadian passports and items capable of producing fake identification cards.”

and the other on January 28th 2025 - ‘Fentanyl lab busted in north Edmonton’ that seized over 2 kilograms of fentanyl and also fentanyl processing equipment.

My feathered friend chirped it looks like Drugs-R-us, out in western Canada.

But then I read a disturbing story about the so-called ‘safer supply’ sites - “Unscientific and bizarre: Yet another Toronto addiction physician criticizes Canada’s ‘safer supply’ experiment”, that says that:

“These programs claim to reduce overdoses and deaths by distributing free addictive drugs—typically 8-milligram tablets of hydromorphone, an opioid as potent as heroin—to dissuade addicts from consuming riskier street substances. Yet experts across Canada say recipients regularly divert (sell or trade) their safer supply on the black market to acquire stronger illicit drugs, which then fuels addiction and organized crime.”

and I read another disturbing story - “CBC suppressed evidence of youth accessing diverted ‘safer supply’ opioids” that says that:

“safer supply programs give addicts free pharmaceutical-grade addictive drugs, such as hydromorphone and fentanyl, to dissuade use of riskier street substances. There is almost no monitoring of how these drugs are actually used, but unequivocal evidence shows that a significant portion of them are being resold on the black market and fueling new additions, including among youth.”

It seems that somehow the government is creating the market for the organized-crime drug traffickers. But then I wondered, what is creating the demand for these drugs? Perhaps it’s depression or despair, or a loss of self-esteem, or simply boredom, or maybe just being indoctrinated into a video-game-like view of the world.

So, to get out of this depressing world-view, I read a story about landing on the moon - ‘Private spacecraft Blue Ghost lands successfully on moon’, that a private company actually successfully landed a craft on the surface of the moon. Now, that would be a nice job, working on that project, eh? Why can’t we do that in Canada?

And then I read a wonderful story about some more cultural relics returned to China from the United States - “41 lost cultural treasures returned to China from US”, and the wonderful work done by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in New York, in seizing and returning these cultural treasures.

“Since the initial signing in 2009, the Memorandum of Understanding between China and the United States has been renewed three times (2014, 2019, 2024), resulting in the repatriation of 594 cultural relics and artworks in 20 batches from the United States to China.”

And then I watched a video about Jing Zhe, the Waking of the Insects, that is the third term in the Chinese solar astronomical calendar, that is about the hibernating insects being woken up by the thunderstorms, and about the Spring Festival in Changting, among the Hakka people, as they return to their ancestral home to pay respect to their ancestors. And it shows how they make bamboo paper for paper money, and for books, and for painting and calligraphy - something they’ve been doing for over a thousand years!

Have fun and happy Jing Zhe.