I read a very short but provocative article about Canada – “A delegation of 13 Canadian provincial governors visited the United States and said they could help the United States compete with China”, that implies that Canada’s response to the American government’s tariffs against Canada’s exports to the United States (that is about 75% of Canada’s total exports), should be an offer that Canada could be used in a potential war against China!!!

And my feathered friend chirped that it sounds like perhaps, Iago could become Canada’s ambassador to the USA.

Now, in Canada, we are told that 90% of Canadians live along this strip of land that’s within 100 miles of the border with the United States – the Canada Strip - it’s sort of like the Gaza Strip, I guess. And so, I was wondering if President Trump sees all of Canada becoming the 51st state, or just the Canada Strip becoming the 51st state? Because making the Canada Strip the 51st state, would move the US boundary north from the 49th parallel up to the 51st parallel? Hollywood would probably make vacation videos about visiting the Canada Strip State called ‘North to the 51st’!!!

Anyway, so then I read a story about this – “The Real Reason Trump Wants Canada”, that a former reporter for the Globe and Mail, Sam Cooper, who has been at the center of the anti-China psyops in the Canada Strip, alleges that it’s not the Canada Strip that is a leading exported of fentanyl into the United States but that somehow it’s China that’s really behind this.

And then I read another story about this – “US & Canada Unveil Possible Blueprint For Post-Tariff Partnership To Disrupt & Dismantle CCP-Fueled Fentanyl Crisis”, that complains that Trump imposed a 25% tariff on Canada and only 10% tariff on China, and that a ‘so-called’ report from Optimum Publishing (the same company that published Sam Cooper’s book!?!) says that the Canada Strip and the United States should form a joint task force to investigate China!!! that somehow China is behind the Canada Strip’s fentanyl trade???

But then I read another story on this – “Busted Fentanyl Super Lab In Canada Makes Breaking Bad Look Minor League: Former Trump Official”, that says that a member of the Hudson Institute is now pushing this same story – all based on this reporter’s false allegations.

The one thing that did seem odd was that apparently, these allegations resulted from an investigation into the Toronto Dominion Bank case of drug money laundering! where the TD Bank recently paid a $3 BILLION fine when it pleaded guilty to money laundering in a case before the United States Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

And my feathered friend chirped, if they paid a $3 billion fine, just how much did they launder anyway?

And I thought that maybe, instead of searching across the miles of open wilderness at the Canada Strip-US border, they should really be searching into how to put tariffs on those drug-money-laundering banks (and those money-laundering gambling casinos too). But then I thought, who could President Trump possibly get to conduct this important search – maybe Musk and his DOGE boys, perhaps?

And my feathered friend chirped, that this looks like a job for Detective Chinatown!!!

And so, on my feathered friend’s advice, I read a story about a new Chinese movie (with EST - English subtitles) – ‘Detective Chinatown 1900’, that stars the unlikely duo of Qin Feng and Ah Gui (kind of like Hawkeye and Chingachgook), and that also looks at the anti-Chinese psyops that was launched in the United States at that time:

“a manifesto of Chinese workers in the United States complaining about historical injustice … it also hides the prelude to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

OK, so for a Saint Valentine’s Day present, I think that I’ll take my wife to the movies, to see (you guessed it) Detective Chinatown 1900!!!

Have fun. Detectively.