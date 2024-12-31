I read a fascinating story about some archeological discoveries in China - ‘The earliest city site in Lingnan region was discovered in Gongcheng, Guangxi, dating from the late Neolithic to the Shang Dynasty’ and ‘Planetary Research Institute: Could the Erlitou site be the capital of the Xia Dynasty?’, and the first story is about a neolithic site of an ancient city uncovered in Guangxi (southern China) that may go back to the time of the early Shang dynasty (around 1500 BC) and the second story is about the discovery of an even older city named Erlitou that may possibly be an ancient palace city from the time of the Xia dynasty (about 2000 BC) !!! and that is said to have begun to develop bronze production. Although much is still speculation, at least in China they can have wonderful speculations about their ancient history.

Unfortunately, here in North America, what little research is being done on studying our ancient history, is being explained away as magically coming from alien beings from other galaxies, by our sci-fi-anthropologists of the Smith-somnia.

If alien beings were actually visiting the earth, an exploration party would have been sent for observation, and would have sent back a message to the mother ship, that:

“we took a look at their computing machines and the earthlings are using a very primitive and backward thing called a ‘window’. it would suggest that there’s no sign of intelligent life here.’

Then I read a story about the return of the soil samples from China’s moon expedition - ‘Chang'e-6 samples reveal new views on lunar magnetic field’, that looks at the estimate of the changes in the lunar magnetic field. At least in China, the scientists are able to speculate on the ancient magnetic field of the moon, because NASA scientists are not allowed to work with China on space research because of the Wolf Amendment - too bad, so sad.

And then I read a post on X from Vivek Ramaswamy that:

“The reason top tech companies often hire foreign-born & first-generation engineers over ‘native’ Americans isn’t because of an innate American IQ deficit (a lazy & wrong explanation). A key part of it comes down to the c-word: culture.”

And I thought that it’s not simply about ‘culture’, but about what China’s Philosopher-President Xi calls ‘cultural confidence’:

‘history and reality have proven that a nation which abandons or betrays its own history and culture cannot prosper, and is likely to end in tragedy’

And Mr. Xi points us to an opposite way of thinking: that we should cherish and learn from our past, and that we should speculate and dream about our future, so in that way, we can have a ‘cultural confidence’ – that we can better live and work and contribute to the present.

And I thought that while people in China can wonder about their ancient history and about Erlitou and the beginning of the bronze age, why can’t we North Americans wonder about our ancient history? - like the discovery of a bronze-age ship from around 1300 BC found off the coast of Turkey that contained copper ingots from America!!! or the discovery of a bronze-age port off the coat of India from around 2500 BC that also contained copper ingots from America!!!

And while people in China can wonder about the ancient magnetic fields of the moon, Americans are left to worry about how to rescue their stranded astronauts on the soon-to-be-abandoned space station. Maybe aliens will save them!?!

And I was left wondering if perhaps the next generations in North America can rescue our stranded culture and restore our abandoned cultural confidence?

And then I read a encouraging story about that next generation - “Unprecedented decline in teen drug use continues, surprising experts’, that teen alcohol, drug and nicotine use continues to fall!!!!!

And I thought that this is a very good first step for the young generation to distance themselves from the counter-cultural pessimism and other occultic nonsense from the aging baby-boomers, and, hopefully the next step is finding a reasonable way to discover our ancient cultural past and then to explore our future cultural confidence.

P.S. for those wanting to look at the cultural confidence of Russia, please watch my presentation to the Rising Tide Foundation (that I would encourage everyone to subscribe to) of a glimpse into the story of ancient Russia - the Chronicles of Novgorod. Spasibo balshoye, et merci beaucoup, mes amis.

Have fun, culturally.