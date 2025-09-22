I read a story about covid-19 and about ventilators in Canada - ‘Feds scrapped half of $1.1 billion COVID ventilators for pennies a pound’, that tells us that after the federal government spent $1.1 billion [!!!] to purchase 27, 687 ventilators during the covid hysteria, that more than half of them -14,187 - have now been declared surplus in order to free up warehouse space!!! And that they were then sold for scrap metal for as little as 8 cents per kilogram - with some still in the original packaging!!!

So … we’re still paying for that scam-demic! and that’s not counting the cost to our people who died or were injured by improper use of these ventilators!

But then I read another story about covid - ‘The Covid-19 hospitalization risk associated with air pollution in New York state counties after the 2023 Quebec wildfires’, that tries to claim that because of breathing the smoke from the [eco-terrorist] wildfires set in Canada, it had caused an increase in covid hospitalizations!!! And they seem to be trying to claim that breathing in the smoke is ‘a potential determinant of severe covid-19’!!!

And my feathered friend chirped that they seem to be saying that covid is caused by climate change!

Hmmm … or perhaps it’s the smoke that is causing the symptoms, not covid?!?!

Then I read a story about some more wildfires, but this time in Africa - ‘Africa bears the heaviest burden of global wildfires’, that Dr Mojtaba Sadegh, Climate and Wildfire Analytics Lead at United Nations University says:

“We knew that around 65 per cent of global burned area occurs in Africa, but their 85 per cent share of human exposure shows a pronounced impact that deserves more attention.”

But then it tells us that wildfires in Africa are declining, because of farmers!!!:

“The paradox, researchers note, is that the global land area burned has actually declined by 26 per cent since 2002. In Africa, vast grasslands once consumed in sweeping natural burns have been broken up by farming into smaller plots that stop fires from spreading widely.”

It’s funny how every wildfire in Canada was reported by the talking heads on the main stream media, but nothing was ever said about African wildfires!?!? Now why is that I wondered. But now, maybe we could learn a thing or two from our African friends. Perhaps, the solution to the wildfires in Canada is to take the almost 90% of the country that is wilderness [called crown land], and to cultivate it and to populate it. Peut-etre?

And so then I watched a video about Qiu Fen, the autumn equinox, the 16th term in the Chinese solar calendar, and how China has developed and populated one of the harshest areas in their country, and how Dominic takes us to Dunhuang, in Gansu province, on the edge of the Taklamakan desert, that was once a major stopping place on the ancient silk road, and how cotton seeds were brought to China 1500 years ago from Arabia and India, and how since cotton is relatively drought-resistant and salt-resistant, a large cotton growing industry has developed here, on the edge of a desert, and how the local people have also kept up the tradition of raising camels, that the tourists who come to Dunhuang can ride across the wind-swept sands, as they must have done years ago, in the Silk Road camel caravans!

Have fun and Happy Qiu Fen!