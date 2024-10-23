A week ago last Monday was Columbus day, and so I read a story about Columbus - ‘Was Columbus a genocidal maniac as the left portrays?’ that talks about avoiding the falsity of the ‘deconstructionist’ historians, and talks about the truth of how Columbus kindly viewed the natives and how he aided the Taino people against the cannibals - the Carib people.

But unfortunately, Columbus only caught a tiny glimpse of America, a glimpse that was determined by his place of landing on his voyage of discovery. And focusing on this place of contact for future plantations, seemed to cloud the view of these future onlookers, as they tried to piece together some idea of where American civilization began. But where should they have started to look?

[hint: avoid the lunatics at the Smithsonian and their ‘Clovis First’ hallucinations.]

However, if we look at a topological map of Mexico, it is quite easy to find - it’s the gap between the mountains!!!

If one could imagine many different peoples who were living along the great Mississippi river and its tributaries, and also along the other rivers on the shores of the Caribbean sea, and could imagine these different peoples trading with each other, why then, the center of this trade would ‘reasonably’ be located along the most important trade route of all - from these people on the Caribbean sea side of Mexico to the people on the Pacific ocean side of Mexico - the road that the first Americans discovered - the road, through the mountain gap, from Coatzacoalcos to Tehuantepec, the road that connected the Atlantic ocean to the Pacific ocean.

Perhaps if Columbus had been able to talk with some of those Coatzacoalcos-ians, he might have found his trade route to Cathay!!!

And of course, this area is also known as the birthplace of the (incorrectly-named) ancient Olmec civilization in America. That’s where I would start looking.

And today is the first day of Shuang Jing (First Frost) the last solar term of Autumn in the Chinese solar calendar. So I watched a video of Shuang Jing - about Zhuangli, in Fuping county, in Shaanxi province, and about persimmons. About peeling, and hanging to air dry, and massaging and pinching the persimmons to make persimmon cake. And where it is said, that of the 1000 species of persimmon, this is where you find the best ones for making persimmon cake.

Have fun, and happy Shuang Jing!