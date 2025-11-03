I read a story about China’s moon rock samples – ‘China Opens Moon Rocks To Global Scientists, Including the US’ that says that China will allow scientists from six other countries to study the rock samples that the Chang’e-5 mission brought back from the moon in 2020.

“According to Shan Zhongde, the head of the CNSA [China National Space Administration], these lunar samples are ‘a shared treasure for all humanity’.”

This permission comes even though, according to the Wolf Amendment (2011), NASA is not allowed to cooperate with Chinese scientists, and China is not allowed to study NASA’s moon rock samples!!!

And I read another story to find out who are the other countries that are permitted to share this research – ‘China shares moon rocks with U.S. and 5 other nations’, and it seems that:

“The Chinese space agency listed Brown University and State University of New York at Stonybrook as two of seven institutions that have permission to borrow the moon rocks collected by China. Other institutions getting a look at the rocks include Osaka University in Japan, the Paris Institute of Planetary Physics, the University of Cologne in Germany, the British Open University and Pakistan’s Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission.”

That means - the USA, Japan, France, Germany and Pakistan!!! But sadly, there is no Canadian university that is allowed to study these moon rocks. And I wondered if Canada even asked permission, or is Canada still intent on living in the ‘fake-news’ anti-China psy-ops world?

And my feathered friend chirped, maybe Canada thinks that if we study moon rocks, that it’ll make us lunatics?

Hmmm … that boat may have already sailed, but whatever is the case, Canada can’t look at the Chang’e-5 rocks, and maybe not the Chang’e-6 rocks either? Now, it seems that the Chang’e-5 rocks are ‘a billion years younger than the US Apollo rocks’, while the Chang’e-6 rocks are ‘some of the oldest rocks to exist on the moon’s south pole’. Wow, what a difference in age, to look at!!!

So then I read a story about these Chang’e-6 rocks - ‘Chang’e-6 samples reveal temperature difference between moon’s farside and nearside mantle’, that the mantle on the far-side of the moon is COLDER than the mantle on the near-side of the moon!!!

“The latest research findings provided critical scientific data that deepen humanity’s understanding of the dual nature of the moon and its evolutionary processes. The dual nature of moon - marked by the significant differences between the moon’s near and far sides - is considered one of the most pivotal scientific mysteries in lunar exploration.”

I found this rather perplexing and fascinating because I would have thought the opposite - that the near-side would have been colder!

If we were to study the moon’s actual orbit around the sun, we would see that the far-side of the moon (more or less) faces the sun, when it is closest to the sun (and closer to the sun than the earth, and travelling faster than the earth), but that the near-side (more or less) faces the sun when it is farthest from the sun (and farther from the sun than the earth and travelling slower than the earth)!?! And yet the far-side is colder?!?

It would seem, at first glance, that distance is not a factor [i.e. the mis-named gravity] but perhaps, it has more to do with the electric universe, and the frequency of the moon’s rotation on its axis, and the frequency of the earth’s rotation on its axis, and the frequency of the earth’s orbit around the sun’s axis of rotation, and the frequency of the moon as it modulates (cycloidally) its orbit about the earth’s orbital path around the sun’s axis [i.e. the moon does not actually orbit the earth, but orbits the sun]. And maybe all these frequencies together cause this cold and warm difference.

Perhaps. I don’t know, but if Canada ever gets permission to study these rocks, maybe we can get some kind of idea about it. And I wondered, perhaps, whether China is wanting to know if we want to listen to this kind of music of the spheres with them?

And my feathered friend chirped, yeah, maybe we should listen to less rock music of the baby-boomers, and more rock music of the spheres, eh?

Have fun, musically.