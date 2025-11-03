On the Trail of the Treasonous

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steshu Dostoevsky's avatar
Steshu Dostoevsky
4h

So the magician will show the chosen cards to his assistant and a few of his confidants placed in the audience to ensure the credulous audience is satisfied with the trick.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Gerald Therrien
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture