If we read Leibniz’s ‘Discourse on Metaphysics’, in chapter XX he wrote that:

“this reminds me of a fine disquisition by Socrates in Plato’s ‘Phaedo’, which agrees perfectly with my opinion on this subject and seems to have been uttered expressly for our too materialistic philosophers.”

So perhaps, in today’s world that also has ‘our too materialistic philosophers’, we should take Leibniz’s advice and read Plato’s ‘Phaedo’ dialogue.

So, while looking up some of the various translations of the ‘Phaedo’, in order to find one that was easy to read and easy to understand, I stumbled across a translation by a Canadian - George Grube, but this name set off warning bells and red lights in my head. Because I had remembered seeing this name when I was reading a book about the League for Social Reconstruction – the British Round Table’s Fabian Society deployment into Canada (that Matt Ehret had referenced in his articles - ‘The Origins of the Deep State in North America’, Part I: The Round Table Movement, and Part II: Milner’s Perversion Takes Over Canada)

It turns out that although Grube was born in Belgium, after serving as a translator in the British Expeditionary Force in WW1, he was educated at Cambridge, and afterwards, that he came (or was sent) to Canada and took over the classics department at the University of Toronto.

He became the President of the League for Social Reconstruction in 1934-35, became the Editor of their magazine, Canadian Forum, in 1937-42, became the President of the Ontario C.C.F. (Co-operative Commonwealth Federation) in 1944-45, and became one of the Co-chairs in the founding of the N.D.P. (New Democratic Party) in 1961.

After he retired from the University of Toronto, he began publishing his translations of some of Plato’s dialogues. The earliest book that he had written was ‘Plato’s Thought’ in 1935, and so I thought, since he’s obviously a high-level Fabian operative, that I would read that and see if there was anything in there of any value.

The first chapter was on ‘The Theory of Ideas’. It starts off with this gem:

“The theory of ‘ideas’ is the belief in eternal, unchanging, universal absolutes, independent of the world phenomena.”

But, I don’t think that Plato thought of ideas as absolutes (in the sense of Parmenides), or that they were independent of phenomena, but that they were a way that one could try to conceptualize absolutes to explain phenomena.

Grube continues to write that:

“It is well known, but cannot be too often repeated, that the word Idea in this connexion is a very misleading transliteration, and in no way a translation, of the Greek word (idea) which, with its synonym (eidos), Plato frequently applies to these supreme realities.”

So, Grube seems to be warning us that he doesn’t believe in Plato’s version of an “Idea’, and he goes on that:

“The nearest translation is ‘form’ or ‘appearance’, that is, the ‘look’ of a person or thing… But it must be quite clear that we are not speaking of ideas in any sense which the word can carry in ordinary English”.

But, I always did connect ‘idea’ to our English usage, and to take it further to mean purpose, or cause, or principle, or reason. But Grube says no, it means appearance or look. But I think that if Plato wanted to say appearance, he would have said appearance, but he didn’t, he said ‘idea’. By page 5, Grube writes that:

“It may help us to realize more clearly what problems the theory of Ideas was intended to solve if we consider very briefly the various arguments by which it seems to have been supported… We do not find any complete presentation of these either in Plato or Aristotle… Nevertheless, they probably derive from a lost work of Aristotle, which, if extant, would give us just what we want”.

So Grube seems to be saying that because Plato didn’t specify in scholastic terms, what he meant by idea (instead of using his dialogue to demonstrate what he meant) and that because Plato’s idea doesn’t jive with his own idea, then it therefore must be found in Aristotle!?!

Grube then goes on to write that “Aristotle refers to five different arguments” and he then describes the five, in detail – “[Aristotle] merely refers to these arguments by headings of which we find the explanations only in a comparatively late commentator”, [i.e. Alexander, c AD 220].

At this point, I was beginning to suspect that this was just another (updated) version of Plato, as understood by Aristotle, as understood by a commentator – to continue to perpetuate the great myth of the importance of Aristotle.

The truth about Aristotle is that after Aristotle’s death, his writings were bequeathed to one of his students and eventually were passed on to some ‘ordinary people’, who kept the books locked up and not even carefully stored. Later the writings, damaged by moisture and moths, were discovered by Apellicon. Then the Roman General Sulla, who invaded and captured Athens, carried off Apellicon’s library to Rome in 86 BC, and after a lot of work of reconstructing and editing by Tyrannion, copies of the works of Aristotle were made available in Rome by 60 BC.

In other words – No one had read Aristotle’s works until over 250 years after his death, when some writings were slapped together, called them the work of Aristotle, and soon Aristotle became the philosopher of the Roman Empire.

But, in reading St. Augustine’s ‘City of God’, I found that in Books 6 to 10 Augustine discusses heathen theology, and espe­cially in books 8, 9, and 10, he discusses natural theology and Platonism, but in all those 5 books, Aristotle is not discussed at all, but is simply mentioned only in one small sentence – hence, for St. Augustine, we see the unimportance of Aristotle.

However, I found that the main flaw in the ‘so-called’ writings of Aristotle is this assertion that is made against Plato’s ‘ideas’, in the ‘Metaphysics’, that:

“The theory of Forms occurred to those who enunciated it because they were convinced as to the true nature of reality by the doctrine of Heraclitus, that all sensible things are always in a state of flux; so that if there is to be any knowledge or thought about anything, there must be certain other entities, besides sensible ones, which persist. For there can be no knowledge of that which is in flux… Further, of the ways in which we prove that the Forms exist, none is convincing… But, further, all other things cannot come from the Forms in any of the usual senses of ‘from’. And to say that they are patterns and the other things share in them is to use empty words and poetical metaphors... Nor, indeed, can any Idea be defined; for the Idea is an individual, as they say, and separable; and the formula must consist of words, and the man who is defining must not coin a word, because it would not be comprehensible.”

And that quote of Aristotle so reminded me of the earlier quotes from Grube. But I wanted to read Plato, not read Grube’s ‘deductive’ version of Plato.

But while it can be said that the deductive system of logic (as it was used by Aristotle) is quite useful in analysing and determining the validity of ‘ideas’, it should be honestly said that the deductive system was initially known to us through the writings of Parmenides, prior to Aristotle, whose deficiencies are shown to us by Socrates in Plato’s Parmenides dialogue.

So, then I re-read a paper, by our friend Lyndon LaRouche – ‘SDI & Mars Colonization: Examples of the Way in Which Science Performs as an Expression of The Absolute Good’, (August 1986), where he writes:

“The first rule in the method of Plato’s Socratic dialogues, is that any deductive reasoning is nothing but a giant tautology, from beginning to end. The only kind of mental activity which is possible within the limits of deductive reasoning, is to prove that a particular theorem is logically consistent with the original axiomatic assumptions of that deductive system. Therefore, within the bounds of deductive reasoning, it is impossible to prove, adequately, whether or not the system as a whole is sane or insane.

[I have to laugh every time I read that sentence, that deductive reasoning, while useful, cannot prove whether the system itself is sane or insane.]

Thinking deductively, is not insanity in and of itself. On the contrary, as long as you limit deductive thinking to the business of checking the consistency of theorems, you would be as insane as a typical liberal, if you did not employ deductive rigor. Deductive reasoning becomes paranoid, only if you carry it to the extreme, of rejecting Plato’s Socratic method. The essence of Socratic reasoning, is the recognition, that the best deductive reasoning can do no better than to generate gigantic tautologies. In Socratic method, we use deductive reasoning; but we stand outside it. We look at the entirety of any deductive reasoning as a gigantic tautology; we take the entirety of that tautology as a single object of thought. You may be asking yourself, how is it possible to see an entire system of deductive thinking as an indivisible unit of thought? The answer is a simple one. Take two equally consistent systems of deductive thinking. Ask yourselves: What is it, which distinguishes one of these two systems from the other? The answer is, a difference of the axiomatic assumptions of the one, from the set of axioms upon which the other is premised.”

So now, we have a start to understanding a Socratic ‘idea’, but I guess we still have to continue our search for a good translator of Plato - but outside of Canada’s Fabians.

[next week - America and Plato]