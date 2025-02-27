I read a story about Canada and the United States border - “There's Been A Mysterious Surge In Romanian Illegal Immigrants Crossing From Canada Into Maine”, that while Romanians made up less than 1% of illegal crossings across the whole United States, so far this year they make up 13% of the illegal attempts crossing into Maine!!! Why do these Romanians prefer crossing through the wilds of Maine???

My feathered friend chirped, maybe they want to be Romaniacs?!?

[Note: sometimes (actually most of the time) we refer to our friends in Maine, as Maine-iacs.]

And then I read another story about Canada and the United States border - “Northern Border An ‘Undefended’ And ‘Easy Target’ As Canadian Coyotes Smuggle Migrants From Montreal To New York”, that there are ads on Tik Tok from so-called ‘coyotes’ who, for $5000 or less, will smuggle people across the border from Montreal, Toronto, or Vancouver - mainly targeting Indians, to New York state or Washington state.

“To New York, the journey includes a two-hour car ride, and a 25-minute trek through the forest through an unguarded stretch of land, where the migrants are given a map to guide them across the border outside official checkpoints in Champlain and Mooers, NY.”

and they often feature testimonials from satisfied customers:

“The service was outstanding, we have come through very easily”.

And then I read a story about the drug smuggling from Canada into the United States - “Largest drug super lab in Canada's history busted with record amount of fentanyl, chemicals and guns seized”, that in Falkland, British Columbia :

“Police said they seized 54 kilograms of fentanyl, "massive" amounts of precursor chemicals, 390 kilograms of methamphetamine, and smaller amounts of cocaine, MDMA and cannabis.”

“They also found a total of 89 firearms, including handguns, AR-15-style rifles and submachine-guns -- ‘many of which were loaded and ready to be used’. They also found small explosive devices, ammunition, silencers, high-capacity magazines, body armor, and $500,000 Canadian (US$359,000) in cash.”

My feathered friend chirped, it’s like they’re ready for a war while on drugs!

And then I read another story - from India - “This led to arrest of mastermind of Canada's largest drug superlab” where it talks about a connection between this super lab and a man of Indian origin - who earlier was arrested for running a ‘dial-a-dope’ delivery service! I’m sure the Indian government is following this story very closely.

Then I read another absolutely fascinating story (among many at gangsterismout.com) - “KTF board, Sinaloa Cartel - Fentanyl Czar - update”, that paints a picture of this Indian connection - of the Khalistan Tiger Force (named as terrorists by the Indian government) and the Mexican Sinaloa Cartel (named as terrorists by the United States government and Canadian government), and the massive smuggling taking place through the Canadian port of Vancouver into the United States west coast ports.

Note: Supposedly, one of the leaders of the Khalistan Tiger Force was Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was supposedly murdered a year ago in British Columbia by criminal gangs connected to Lawrence Bishnoi, and the Canadian government tried to somehow pin the blame on the Indian government, instead of shutting down the gangs in Canada.

But I suspect that our government is NOT telling us everything, but that this goes much deeper - into the organized criminal networks running working, in Canada. Also there was a government report showing that the gambling casinos in British Columbia were being used for drug-money laundering too - “Nearly $2 billion in dirty money may have flowed through B.C. casinos, far more than official estimates”.

I mean really, it’s like an elephant hiding in your living room - all that drug money laundering has to be very hard to hide under the carpet.

And my feathered friend chirped, it’s like dope-money-R-us.

Hmmm … I think these days, we call it free trade!

So when President Trump said Canada had to close the border to smuggling of illegal immigrants and of fentanyl, I suspect that he must know alot more than the average person, like me, gets to read in the media, or on the internet.

And then, I was trying to find out what kind of technologies could be used to help stop these illegal crossings, and I read this story - “Lost cities of the Amazon: how science is revealing ancient garden towns hidden in the rainforest”, that scientists in Brazil are using LIDAR [LIght Detection And Ranging] scanning to find ancient (pre-Columbian) cities across the Amazon river basin.

Photograph: Diego Gurgel at The Guardian

There may be as many as 24,000 of these lost rainforest cities!!! Visiting one of these sites is now on my bucket list!!! It just seems like so much more fun - to be looking at the border of the beginnings of America’s civilization.

Hopefully, if we stop this drug trade, we won’t be looking at the border of the descent of our civilization.

Have fun. borderingly.