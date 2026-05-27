I read a story about the Chinese space program - ‘China takes a key step toward lunar landing’, that they successfully launched a spacecraft that was able to dock with their space station. Their mission is to conduct a year-long stay on the space station, that:

“will help study the effects of astronauts being exposed to microgravity for extended periods. This experiment will lay the foundation for China’s future manned lunar landing missions, marking a key step for China towards lunar exploration.”

But then, I read some stories about the US space program that are confusing for me. First, I read a story about the recent test of SpaceX’s ‘Starship’ - ‘SpaceX launches first Starship V3’, that:

“The vehicle made a soft splashdown in the planned landing zone in the Indian Ocean about 66½ minutes after liftoff, tipping over and exploding as expected.”

And my feathered friend chirped, but why would an explosion be ‘as expected’?!?

Hmmm… but other reports even say ‘as planned’ instead of ‘as expected’!?!

And then, I read another story about this test - ‘SpaceX pulls off Starship launch, but not the landing’, that has a different view of it. First, about the booster, it says that:

“The booster continued in free fall and was supposed to perform a controlled landing maneuver over the waters of the Gulf of Mexico, not far from the company’s South Texas launch site. However, it likely failed to execute the maneuver and crashed into the sea in a less controlled impact than planned.”

Hmmm… the crash was a ‘less controlled impact than planned’???

And my feathered friend chirped, thanks, Captain Obvious!!!

And second, it goes on to talk about the spacecraft:

“The spacecraft reentered the atmosphere as planned over the Indian Ocean and withstood the intense heat and mechanical stresses of reentry. It was also designed to perform a soft-landing simulation over the sea before plunging into the water, and it did so successfully. It ‘landed’ precisely at the planned location and stood upright above the sea surface for a second or two before shutting down its engines, tipping over and exploding. The explosion may have been caused by excess fuel remaining in its tanks.”

Hmmm… are they saying that it successfully exploded ‘as planned’?!?

And my feathered friend chirped, maybe they just didn’t use enough duck tape?!?

So then I read a story about duck tape in Japan - ‘Japanese security guard finds fame as designer of duct tape signs’, that ​

“Shuetsu Sato found his hidden passion when he was asked in 2004 to help travellers navigate the crowded, labyrinthine Shinjuku station as it underwent renovations. His solution was to make signage ​out of duct tape, covering the station's walls with directions to the myriad train lines, ​exits and more. He loved the work, the result was effective, and the station ⁠master kept asking for more. ‘No one would think to ask a security guard to make signs or ​posters, so when someone requests one, I can't help but do my best’, said the bespectacled 72-year-old, dressed ​in a bright-yellow jumpsuit uniform.”

And my feathered friend chirped, maybe SpaceX should hire him!!!

Hmmm… I don’t know, but I like the fact that this gentleman was 72 years old - a wonderful age to be, my friend!!!

Have fun, crashingly.