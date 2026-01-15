Over the Christmas holidays, I try to find the time for some good reading enjoyment, and this year I was able to read one of the most fascinating and interesting books ever – ‘The Atlantis Puzzle’ by Jack Kelley.

Actually, I shouldn’t say that I read it, but that I devoured it.

Mr. Kelley begins his ground-breaking story about the discovery of Atlantis, by showing the revolutionary work of George Sarantitis in studying the original Greek of Plato’s Timaeus. Mr. Sarantitis’s theory shows how Plato did NOT say Atlantic Ocean.

Plato did not say ‘okeanos’ as in the Atlantic Ocean; he did not say ‘thalassa’ as in the Mediterranean Sea; he did not say ‘pontus’ as in the Black Sea; but he very specifically did say ‘pelagos’ as in the Aegean Sea – a body of water enclosed by islands.

And by following the text of Plato’s Timaeus, in the same way that Heinrich Schliemann followed Homer’s Iliad to correctly find the location of Troy, Sarantitis found the Pillars of Hercules not to be at Gibraltar, but to be at the Bay of Gabes, in present-day Tunisia, and here he shows was the entrance to the ‘pelagos’ and to the continent of Atlantis, and to the world of the Green Sahara of 11,000 years ago, when the Sahara was not a desert but was a vast expanse of rivers and lakes, and of forests and grasslands - and was home to Atlantis.

To avoid any more spoiler alerts, I’ll let you read the book to discover the whole wonderful story, that I am sure you will also come to be in total agreement with.

Or you can watch Matt Ehret’s interview with Jack Kelley – ‘Discovering the Real Atlantis’, and then you can watch the full documentary – ‘The Atlantis Puzzle’, that Jack Kelley made.

But then I began a whole rethinking of Plato’s Critias dialogue. This dialogue takes place a few days after the Republic dialogue, where Socrates discussed the making of an ideal republic. And in the Critias dialogue, Critias tells Socrates how a once proud and virtuous Atlantis had degenerated into a vain and arrogant version of its former self, and how this had caused Zeus to summon all the gods to a meeting to discuss what to do with Atlantis. And this is where the dialogue ends - supposedly ends.

Now, some people fear that the rest of the dialogue has somehow been lost [perhaps], or that Plato just never got around to finish the dialogue [I doubt that], or, …perhaps the dialogue ends right where Plato wanted it to end.

But my feathered friend chirped, what about Zeus’s speech to the gods?

Well… perhaps Plato left that speech as homework for his students (and for us future readers) to finish. For isn’t our life’s work to learn how to answer that question posed to Zeus, and to tell about the fate of Atlantis - and thus, the fate of us today.

Perhaps Plato was telling us how to build an actual republic (not an imagined ideal republic) - like Critias telling Socrates, that our poets should tell a story about how our people, our nation, had once acted heroically, both for ourselves and for others, perhaps for all humanity, and that our poets should also tell about the important part played by some of our people, who would become our heroes, in that story. For I think that it is these heroic stories that truly give us an idea of a republic that we can keep.

And my feathered friend chirped, but in the Republic didn’t Socrates question whether we should allow these poets into our republic?

Hmmm… I think Plato just allowed Critias to be the first poet to enter into our republic.

And so, that’s why I’ve come to think that Plato ended the Critias dialogue exactly where he wanted to end it. And where we should begin our own stories to solve the Atlantis Puzzle. Thank you Mr. Kelley.

Have fun, heroically.