Tanks, but no tanks

In order to maintain its laws on neutrality, Switzerland wouldn’t send any military equipment to Ukraine or allow other countries to re-send any Swiss military equipment to Ukraine.

In the land of the bizarre, to get around this neutrality thing, Germany is now asking Switzerland to sell some of its old decommissioned tanks, not to Ukraine, but sell them to Germany. Since Germany doesn’t have any anymore, since it sent all of theirs to Ukraine.

https://www.rt.com/news/572396-germany-wants-swiss-tanks/

Garbage

In the future, we won’t have garbage dumps. We shouldn’t have any now. When you travel though Switzerland, you won’t see any. Garbage is burnt to generate electricity. Anyway, in the future when we have the fusion torch, it will break down all our garbage into its constituent elements. And old garbage dumps will become profitable mines. Here’s an interesting article on using bacteria to absorb rare earth elements from waste-water.

https://www.newswise.com/articles/12-exotic-bacteria-found-to-passively-collect-rare-earth-elements-from-wastewater

Canada

Here’s a Canadian talking about the Commission appointed to look at the lies used in invoking the Emergency Measures.

https://covertactionmagazine.com/2023/02/28/commission-reveals-that-trudeau-government-lied-about-nature-of-truckers-protests-in-ottawa-last-february-to-justify-invocation-of-emergencies-act/

Dairy Farmers of the World Unite !!!

A bill was re-introduced in the US Senate last Thursday to make daylight saving time permanent, meaning no more changing our clocks. Last year a similar bill passed unanimously in the Senate but died in the House, because they couldn’t agree on whether to keep the clocks on standard tome or daylight saving time. Giving $100 billion to Ukraine they can agree on, but this they can’t? Anyway, let’s hope this time it passes.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senators-reintroduce-bill-make-daylight-saving-time-permanent-2023-03-02/

China

I found an interesting site for news on China, by Godfree Roberts.

https://www.herecomeschina.com/

and https://herecomeschina.substack.com/

Have fun.