I read a story about Greenland and the United States - ‘Guardians of the Arctic’, that says that in Greenland you can buy a house but you can’t buy the land that it’s on. Apparently the land is owned in common by the Inuit people, because that’s how they always did it.

And my feathered friend chirped, I guess President Trump can’t buy Greenland but maybe he could rent it?!?!

Then I read a story about Greenland and China - ‘Do the Inuit people have any connection with China?’, that looks at whether the Inuit originally came from China.

“Inuit culture shares many similarities with Chinese cultures such as Liangzhu and Hemudu, in terms of navigation techniques, coastal living, shamanistic cosmology expressed in images, and tool use.”

But Professor Qu Feng, the director of the Arctic Ocean Research Center at Liaocheng University, thinks differently.

"I proposed a connection between Inuit culture and Chinese culture, but I did not say that they are descendants of the Chinese; these are two different things." In his view, this cultural influence is not necessarily due to population migration, but may also be due to the spread of symbols themselves through cultural exchange, which is a kind of potential cultural connection.

It’s not a question of who came first, but it’s more of an observation of cultural interaction. People were already there, but it’s ideas that migrate!!!

And so then I read a story about Africa and China - ‘Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to the 39th African Union Summit’ that shows China’s policy of eliminating tariffs on African goods wanting to enter China’s markets.

“Starting May 1, 2026, China will fully implement zero-tariff measures on 53 African countries with which it has diplomatic relations. Simultaneously, China will continue to promote the signing of an agreement on a common economic partnership for development and further expand market access for African products exported to China.”

Again, in the future, it won’t show that China is taking over Africa, but it’ll be an observation of cultural interaction between Africa and China.

And then I read another story about China - ‘China’s waste incinerators quietly power cities as landfill rate falls’, that China isn’t only NOT burying its garbage in the ground, or NOT trying to ship it to other countries, or NOT throwing it into the rivers, like Canada, but is burning it. And burning it to produce electricity!!!

By the end of 2024, China's installed capacity of waste-to-energy generation had reached 27.38 gigawatts, generating about 145.3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity… Between 2005 and 2024, the share of municipal waste treated through landfilling fell to 5 percent from 85.2 percent, while incineration rose to 84.6 percent from 9.8 percent.

And then I remembered that yesterday was St. Valentine’s day, and to be honest, I never bought my wife anything for St. Valentine’s day - like I never buy her anything on any of the other so-called approved days for buying gifts. I always liked to buy her a flower or something on some random day and for no reason whatsoever - to more honestly show her my love for her.

And my feathered friend chirped, every day can be St. Valentine’s day, then!

Hmmm… so, perhaps it would be a good time to go back to the first English language reference to St. Valentine’s day in Geoffrey Chaucer’s ‘Parliament of the Birds’ that I wrote about – ‘Geoffrey Chaucer and Cultural Confidence - Part 3’.

Also, I’m trying to continue that Geoffrey Chaucer and Cultural Confidence series, to properly show the enormous cultural interaction that we got from him, and so sometime soon, I hope to be giving a presentation for the Rising Tide Foundation, on Chaucer’s Tales of Canterbury and the Last Knight in England, as part of the fight against the North Atlantean Black Nobility’s romantic occultic semi-secret orders of crusader knights, that are still ruining parts of the world today.

Have fun, knight-ly.