Sanctions

In the interest of brevity and time, instead of listing all of the countries that are being sanctioned by the US and global NATO, it would be much easier and quicker to just list the countries that are NOT being sanctioned. It’d be a much shorter list anyway.

For those who are as addicted to these short videos as I am, the latest is Episode 8 of ‘Xi Jinping Cares About Chinese Cultural Treasures’. It is so refreshing to watch, compared to the barbaric policies in Ottawa and Kyiv.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2023-02-23/Episode-8-Chanting-History-1hEFfUbSudy/index.html

Contrary to the bozos in charge of greeny policies in Canada, China has a different way to have cleaner air. I hope you’re sitting down, and have your seat belt on. Ok?

China has 76 nuclear power plants under construction!!! So that by 2030, 10% of its energy will be nuclear-generated. And then they will begin to cut back on coal. And they want to have a working fusion reactor by 2040. I think they can do it.

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202303/1286656.shtml

joke of the day

Apparently, NATO has expansion plans that will include Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

And, apparently, they plan to call this new group, Quasi-NATO.

It sounds like a Hunchback of Notre Dame remake. Maybe they’ll get the Greenie foreign minster of Germany to star in it, and it could be the Bareback of Notre Dame.

Have fun.