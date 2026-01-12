I read a story about Canada and the war in Ukraine - ‘Canada condemns Russia’s use of hypersonic missile as escalation in Ukraine war’, that says that Canadian Prime Minister Carney, along with other NATO members (North Atlanteans), condemned Russia’s use of an Oreshnik missile. Russia said that the use of a hyper-sonic Oreshnik missile that targeted a large underground gas storage facility near Lvov, Ukraine, was in response to the (North Atlantean assisted) Ukrainian drone and missile attack against Novgorod, Russia on December 29th.

Some reports say that this North Atlantean-Ukrainian attack had targeted the home of Russian President Putin in Novgorod. Other reports said that the attack merely targeted a Russian military base near Novgorod. But I think the attack on Novgorod was about so much more than that.

For those of you who have watched my Rising Tide Foundation presentation - ‘The Chronicles of Novgorod’, I tried to explain President Putin’s history lesson that he gave in an interview to Tucker Carlson, on the importance of the Donbass region for Russians. And I also tried to show the history of the creation of Russia, from when Rurik was invited to come and rule over the tribes at Novgorod in the year 862, until the victory of Alexander Nevsky over the Teutonic Knights and the Northern Crusade in the year 1242, and Nevsky became the Prince of the Novgorod Republic.

“As Putin mentioned at the beginning of the interview, in 1862, a monument was built in Novgorod to commemorate 1000 years since the invitation to Rurik by Novgorod to come and rule. It’s called the Millennium of Russia monument, and there’s a lot of history on it, a lot of figures on the middle level and on the lower level too.

[If you watch the video, and learn the story of all these figures of the monument, then you will know the actual history of Russia!]

And it was almost completely destroyed during WW2, when the Nazis occupied Novgorod in 1941, and were ripping the monument apart, to ship back to Berlin. Perhaps they despised the significance of this monument. But the Red Army retook the city in 1944, and they were able to reassemble and restore the monument. And perhaps the Russians retook Novgorod because they needed to save that monument – to save the idea of the consent of the governed.”

Painting of ‘Escape of the Fascists from Novgorod’ by Kukryniksy (i.e. Mikhail Kupriyanov, Porfiriy Krylov, and Nikolai Sokolov (1944)

The restoration of the Millennium of Russia Monument signified the victory of Russia over the Nazi Regime. Any attempted attack on this Monument by the North Atlanteans would remind all of Russia of the attempted Nazi destruction of the Monument, and would forever equate the Zelensky regime with the Hitler regime.

And my feathered friend chirped, and what if that attack on Novgorod was really aimed at the Millennium Monument???

Hmmm… perhaps that’s why Mr. Oreshnik was sent with the reply.

And so, that is why I think that the attack on Novgorod was about so much more. As Mark Twain once said, History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.

Have fun. Monumentally.