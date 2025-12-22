I read a fascinating story about Ukraine - ‘The World Bank’s aid to Ukraine exceeds the size of the entire African continent’, that is an interview with Paulo Batista - Brazilian economist, former vice president of the BRICS New Development Bank, and former executive director of the International Monetary Fund.

Li Bo [General Manager of Guancha.cn]: Okay, now let’s focus on your area of ​​expertise as a banker. In particular, you worked at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for eight years, from 2008 to 2016, which was the middle of a period of dramatic shifts in the financial system and Wall Street turmoil. Could you share some insights with us? Because from China’s perspective, although the IMF and the World Bank were established to provide assistance, in reality they have caused a lot of harm to developing countries and the Global South. Batista: You’re absolutely right. They were indeed built to ‘help’, but they’ve become ‘harmful’ in practice. Why? Because the governance structures of these institutions are outdated. The IMF and World Bank are strongly dominated by the US and Europe—the North Atlantic axis. They’re unwilling to relinquish control of the institutions. Why is this so important? To the US and Europe, the World Bank and IMF are political tools, weaponized. What does this mean? They have a ‘blacklist’ of many countries that, in the institutions’ view, are not worthy of assistance. Li Bo: You saw this list with your own eyes? Batista: This is informal, existing within the institution’s internal processes. There is, in fact, a whitelist and a blacklist. For example, Ukraine is on the whitelist; they can obtain loans and unlimited balance of payments support with virtually no barriers. Aid to Ukraine increased dramatically after the full-scale outbreak of war in 2022. But I was working at the IMF as an executive director when the ‘Masjid coup’ happened in 2014. I read an internal report on Ukraine written by an IMF employee, which stated that Ukraine’s economy was already in a mess long before the war broke out. Li Bo: Then what other reason is there to provide loans to Ukraine? Batista: Exactly. I expressed that view at the time and abstained or voted against several decisions. Because I believed it would damage the IMF’s reputation. If you look at the World Bank, the amount of financial aid they provided to Ukraine even exceeds the amount provided to the entire African continent—can you imagine? Therefore, although the IMF and World Bank were established with a global perspective, they have been effectively transformed into political and policy tools for North Atlantic countries.

And my feathered friend chirped, Ukraine seems like a modern-day version of Freedonia!!! and Zelensky seems like a modern-day Rufus Firefly!!!

Hmmm… perhaps Canada could pretend to declare war on someone, and the World Bank and IMF would come and bail out our totally bankrupt country?!?!

Then I read a story about billionaires - ‘Top 0.001% holds three times more wealth than poorest half of humanity – report’, that says that:

“Global inequality remains at ‘extreme’ levels, with fewer than 60,000 multi-millionaires, the top 0.001%, now controlling three times more wealth than the bottom 50% of humanity combined, according to the World Inequality Report 2026.”

But then I read another story by my friend Jeff Brown at Radio Sinoland - ‘The top 0.001% of China’s population (approximately 14,000 people) holds approximately 5%–8% of the total national wealth’, that this is because “99.9% of the banking sector in China is people owned, publicly owned”, and not owned by old feudal family fondi.

And Jeff says:

“I wouldn’t want to be a billionaire in China. They are constantly being scrutinized. The government is telling them to donate not millions, but billions of equivalent dollars to charities, create charities, do public service, spend billions on public service projects. And they do. They’re constantly being browbeaten to serve the people. This is not like billionaires in New York, Tokyo, London or Paris, where they have zero accountability to the governments and the people. In fact, they buy the levers of government.

And my feathered friend chirped, would it be possible to have even one public bank in Canada?

Hmmm… maybe at the post office? (before they bankrupt it)?

Then I read an unbelievable, yet true story about electricity in Canada - ‘History made as Anishinaabe community turns the lights on after decades in the dark’ that after waiting for 60 years, the First Nation community of Kitcisakik in Quebec was finally connected to the province’s electricity grid!!! after building 2000 poles over 70 kms!!! And the next fight - water!!!

The next big project for the community is access to potable water… Currently, water for residents is only available in town. “They have to get their water with the pail”… the council also provides big five-gallon water bottles. “There’s no other way,” resident Jimmy Papatiehe said.

And then I read a wonderful story about electricity in China - ‘Coin-sized nuclear 3V battery with 50-year lifespan enters mass production’, that a company will begin producing a miniature nuclear battery!!!

…a small coin-sized battery powered by a radioactive nickel isotope that decays into stable copper. While the initial cell is relatively weak, it can easily be layered to provide more power for up to 50 years.

A 50-year battery!!! And I wondered how long it would be before China is able make these 50-year batteries for electric cars??? The countdown is on!!!

And my feathered friend chirped, hopefully, Kitcisakik gets water before then!?!

And because yesterday was the first day of Dong Zhi (Winter Solstice) - the shortest day with the longest night, and the 22nd term in the Chinese ancient solar astronomical calendar, I watched a video about Dong Zhi, and Dominic takes us to the ancient capital city of Xi’an in Shaanxi province, where the Cultural Protection Center protects the folk customs and traditions passed on from generation to generation, where you can see the terracotta warriors, where Dong Zhi first became an official Chinese solar term and also became a Chinese festival, where offerings are made to ancestors and the God of Heaven, but also as a wish for welfare, where they developed famous dumpling making techniques - of 318 different varieties of dumplings - that are fried or baked or steamed or roasted, or that look like ears or frogs or goldfish, and where people make elaborate paper cuttings to decorate their windows, and make lantern frames from thin bamboo sticks to be ready for the spring festival.

So, place Xi’an on your list of places to see! and go eat their dumplings!

Have fun, and Happy Dong Zhi.