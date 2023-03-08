Bonne journée mes amis 😊

1. re: cultural confidence in China

While the MSM (‘managed’ state of media-cracy) are engaged in an anti-China rant about the ‘so-called’ origins of the Sars-Cov-2 virus - that the man behind the curtain claims was NOT made at Fort Detrick, the Chinese media instead is engaged in reporting on research on the origins of Chinese civilization.

“New museum on Jiahu culture seeks origins of Chinese civilization”

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202303/1286735.shtml

Most interesting are discoveries going back as far as 9,000 years ago – pictogram carvings on tortoise shells and … flutes carved from bird bones, of the red-crowned crane (note: tell the pentagon to not shoot at the cranes) that

“represent the earliest examples of playable musical instruments ever found, a find that has stunned the world. The flutes were carved from the wind bone of the red-crowned crane, with five to eight holes capable of producing notes derived by neat octaves.”

2. re: from Awful Avalanche

If you remember, Yalensis at Awful Avalanche earlier had that hilarious article on the fact that the Baltic countries don’t have toilets but still use outhouses. Now, Yalensis has a wonderful 3 part article on the Secrets of the Soledar Salt Mines in the Donbass, and a journey inside them. Wow, there’s a whole town down there - it’s like the Russian version of the Curse of Oak Island.

https://awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2023/03/04/ukraine-war-day-374-secrets-of-the-soledar-salt-mines/

https://awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2023/03/05/ukraine-war-day-375-secrets-of-the-soledar-salt-mines-continued/

https://awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2023/03/06/ukraine-war-day-376-secrets-of-the-soledar-salt-mines-concluded/

Have fun.