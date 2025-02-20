I read a story about China’s research into making hydrogen - “Scientists pioneer carbon-free technique for hydrogen generation”, that instead of using expensive hydrocarbons, like ethanol, to make hydrogen, Chinese scientists have found a way to make hydrogen from agriculture waste! that’s also cheaper to make!

“Traditional methods of hydrogen production through ethanol reforming typically require high temperatures ranging from 300 to 600 degrees Celsius, consuming vast amounts of energy and generating significant CO2 emissions. The new process, however, uses a novel catalyst to produce hydrogen by reacting bioethanol -- derived from agricultural and forestry waste -- with water at a temperature of only 270 degrees Celsius.”

So, this might make hydrogen vehicles economically viable, although I think it probably will be used for fixed-destination transportation, like trains, that go on a fixed route with fixed schedules. I think that EVs will be preferred for the average person to drive around town on local errands.

And so, then I read a story about China’s research into better EV batteries - “Chinese researchers develop precision treatment to help lithium-ion batteries regain near factory-fresh capacity”, that says that one of the main limits with electric cars is the life-span of the batteries, but scientists in China have found a way to recharge them.

“The team leveraged artificial intelligence and organic electrochemistry to develop a lithium carrier molecule that can be injected into degraded batteries to replenish lost lithium ions, effectively providing a precision treatment to help batteries regain a near factory-fresh healthy status.”

This would extend the life of an electric car, and also it would be cheaper than having to replace all the batteries. And, I suppose that this is also one way to usefully use this A.I. stuff. To be honest, I haven’t been a big supporter of A.I. - until now!

Because then I read a story about some bird watchers that were using A.I. - “Birds of a Feather Talk Together”, that scientists at the University of Illinois recorded over 18,000 hours of chirping from 27 different species of birds, and they’re using A.I. to ‘help us disentangle the functions of these vocalizations and social connections’ and maybe figure out what the birds are trying to say to each other!!!

What an irony! I used to be against A.I. because I thought it was for the birds, but now I think I’m in favor of A.I. - because it’s for the birds.

And then I read another story about birds - in China - “Jurassic fossil discovery in China sheds new light on origin of birds”, that scientists in China have discovered bird fossils that may be 150 million-years-old!!! that would be 20 million years earlier than previously known!!! or maybe even earlier!!!

“Based on the new discovery, scientists speculate that the emergence of the earliest birds could be traced back to an even earlier time, possibly 172 million to 164 million years ago.”

Maybe birds are as old as dinosaurs, perhaps? Anyway, I used to say that when it comes to new computers and new phones, I’m like a dinosaur. But now I think I’ll say that when it comes to computers, I’m like a bird - that sounds nicer, eh?

And then I read another story about birds in the United States - “Trump Administration Shifts Strategy on Avian Flu”, that the Trump administration is going to stop the mass killing of all of our chickens!!!

“The Trump administration is rolling out a new strategy to combat avian flu, moving away from mass culling of infected flocks. Spearheaded by National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, the plan prioritizes enhanced biosecurity measures and medication to control the spread of the virus.”

It’s good to see that the thinking is moving away from a ‘culling the herd’ mentality to solve problems, something that is used too much in population control policy. I once read that there are four ways to reduce population - war, famine, pestilence and disease (I think those are the four horsemen, by the way), and that the best, by far, is disease!

And my feathered friend chirped, what are they doing in those bio-labs anyway?

Anyway, because yesterday was the first day of Yu Shui (Rain Water), the second spring term in the Chinese solar astronomical calendar, I watched a video about Yu Shui, and about the city of Dujiangyan in Sichuan province, about the ‘sea of bamboo’ forest where the new bamboo shoots of spring are gathered and enjoyed by the Giant Pandas and also by the people, and about the ‘Water Releasing Festival’ that celebrates the building of an irrigation system on the Min river, using levees that were built using bamboo baskets of stones, over 2300 years ago!!! and that are still in use today!!!

Have fun, and Happy Yu Shui!