After Ross had returned to Upper Canada after his work as an abolitionist and as President Lincoln’s spy, he began his medical practice and also continued his love of nature, as he began to collect and to classify the flora and the fauna of Canada - including 575 species of birds, 247 species of mammals, reptiles and fresh-water fish, 3,400 species of insects and 2,00 species of Canadian flora.

Ross would publish books on his research and collections:

But then during the small-pox outbreak in Montreal in 1885, Dr. Ross became the leading opponent of mandatory small-pox vaccination, saying that:

“… it was not only useless as a preventive of small-pox, but that it propagated the disease when practised during the existence of an epidemic. In place of vaccination, he strongly advocates the strict enforcement of sanitation and isolation. He maintains that personal and municipal cleanliness is the only scientific safeguard against zymotic diseases. When the authorities attempted to enforce vaccination by fines and imprisonment, Dr. Ross organized the Anti-Compulsory Vaccination League, and successfully resisted what he considered an outrage on human rights.”

Ross wrote about this, in his autobiography, ‘Memoirs of a Reformer’:

“FILTH AND DISEASE.

In March 1885, my attention was called to a report that several cases of small-pox existed in the east end of Montreal. Knowing something of the filthy condition of certain localities, I made a careful sanitary survey of all that part of the city east of St. Lawrence Street, and south-west of McGill and St. Antoine Streets. What I saw I will attempt to describe — what I smelt cannot be described! I found ten thousand seven hundred cess-pits reeking with rottenness and unmentionable filth — many of these pest-holes had not been emptied for years — the accumulated filth was left to poison the air of the city and make it the seed-bed for the germs of zymotic diseases. Further, I found the courts, alleys and lanes in as bad a condition as they possibly could be — decaying animal and vegetable matter abounded on all sides. Everywhere unsightly and offensive objects met the eye, and abominable smells proved the existence of disease-engendering matter, which supplied the very conditions necessary for the incubation, nourishment and growth of small-pox.

Knowing well the fearful consequences that would result from the presence of such a mass of filth in a densely populated part of the city, I gave the widest publicity to the subject, hoping thereby to rouse the municipal authorities to a proper appreciation of the danger that menaced the health of the city. But I was called an alarmist; my advice went unheeded, and the filth remained as a nest for the nourishment of small-pox, which grew in strength and virulence rapidly, until it swept into untimely graves, from the very localities I have mentioned, thirty-four hundred persons! — victims of municipal neglect. Instead of removing the filth and putting the city in a thoroughly clean defensive condition by the enforcement of wise sanitary regulations and the adoption of a rigid system of isolation of small pox patients, the authorities were led by the medical profession to set up the fetish of vaccination and proclaim its protective virtues through the columns of an ignorant, tyrannical and timeserving press. Day after day the glaring, snaring headlines of ‘Vaccinate, vaccinate’, ‘Alarm, alarm’, appeared in morning and evening papers. A panic of cowardice and madness followed, and tens of thousands of people were driven (like sheep to the shambles of the butcher) to the vaccinators, who reaped a rich but unrighteous harvest.

The truth of my predictions was amply and sadly verified by the sickening and mournful fact that thirty-four hundred persons, mostly children under twelve years of age, died from small-pox in the very localities I pointed out as abounding in filth, while in the West End, west of Bleury and north of Dorchester streets, where cleanliness prevailed, there were only a few cases, and these sporadic. I do not hesitate to declare it as my solemn opinion, founded upon experience acquired during the epidemic, that there would have been no small-pox epidemic in Montreal if the authorities had discarded vaccination, and placed the city in a thoroughly clean and defensive condition when I called upon them to do their duty in April, 1885.

CRUSADE AGAINST VACCINATION.

During my crusade against vaccination in Montreal, I had to contend against a powerful and solidly-united medical profession, supported actively or passively by every clergyman and every newspaper in the country, aided by the auxiliaries of ignorance, bigotry, cowardice, prejudice and indifference of the people. The seed I have sown has already taken firm root. Thousands of intelligent people who never questioned the virtue of vaccination before I began my warfare against it, are now opposed to it. Each of these converts will disseminate their views in the circle in which they move, and in a few years an intelligent public opinion will be arrayed against the absurd and filthy right of vaccination, which will compel the profession to abandon it, as they have already abandoned other fallacies, such as bleeding, mercury and arm to arm innoculation. Medical fallacies die hard, and this fallacy of vaccination, being a munificent patron, will be no exception to the rule. When I began my crusade against vaccination I expected obloquy, slander, lies and persecution. I expected the lineal descendants of Ananias, Sapphira and Judas would unite their efforts to crush me — I have not been disappointed. I have sacrificed money, peace and many friendships in this cause, and still I think the cause worthy the sacrifice.

WHAT I TAUGHT THE PEOPLE.

(1.) That epidemic diseases are the creation of municipal and personal neglect of cleanliness. That any medical theory which sets aside the laws of health, and teaches that the spread of natural or artificial disease can be advantageous to the community, is misleading and opposed to science and common sense.

(2.) That exemption from cholera, smallpox and other filth diseases is not to be found in vaccination, but in the enforcement and extension of wise sanitary regulations, such as better habitations for the people, perfect drainage, pure water in abundance (and free to the poor), wholesome food, and inculcating amongst all classes of the community habits of personal and domestic cleanliness.

(3.) That vaccination is utterly useless, and affords no protection whatever from small-pox. For proof, I refered to the official reports of the Montreal small-pox hospitals, showing that hundreds of thoroughly vaccinated people were stricken with smallpox and that scores of them died, having on their bodies one, two, and in some cases three, vaccine marks. And further, the fact that the ravages of the epidemic were confined exclusively to that section of Montreal noted for uncleanliness and non-observance of sanitary regulations.

(4.) That vaccination (during an epidemic of small-pox) is an active and virulent factor in propagating small-pox by creating a susceptibility to the disease.

(5. ) That vaccination is not only useless, but absolutely dangerous, as it frequently causes troublesome swellings of the arms and glands, and filthy diseases of the skin, blood, hair and eyes.

(6.) That compulsory vaccination is an outrage on the natural and inalienable rights of man, and should be resisted by physical force if peaceful means fail. The legislature has no more right to command vice and disease, than it has to forbid virtue and health.

WHY I OPPOSE COMPULSORY VACCINATION.

The theory of vaccination has its peculiarity, that the more firmly it is established the less justification does it afford for the plea that compulsion is essential to public safety. For the theory is that vaccination protects against small pox. Very well; if that is so, then every man has the opportunity of protecting himself and his children against the neglect of his neighbors. What justification has any one in that case for coercing his neighbors to adopt his belief? If it is said that his neighbor's children may take the small-pox and thus endanger those who are already ‘protected’ by vaccination, they surrender their claim that vaccination protects. Of two things, one: either it protects, in which case the vaccinated are not endangered by the unvaccinated; or else vaccination does not protect, and in that case what right has anyone to compel another to run the risk of so dangerous and useless a rite.

RESISTANCE TO OPPRESSION.

The right to resist injustice and oppression is inalienable, and its exercise in no way depends upon the nature of the authority wielded by the oppressor. A majority can be as tyrannical as an autocrat. Injustice does not become just or tolerant because it has been countersigned by a majority. No one has a right to oppress, that is, to treat unjustly; no, not even if the oppressors have a majority of nine hundred and ninety-nine to one.

I stand for the right of every citizen, rich or poor, high or low, black, brown or white, male or female — the individual's right above all others to maintain the purity and integrity of his person as against all theory or practice of unsettled and unsought defilement, his right to resist, by all means in his power, the enforcement of vaccination on his own person or the bodies of his children.

[from ‘Memoirs of a Reformer’, pg. 218-222]