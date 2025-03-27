In light of Canada’s present arrogant hostility not only towards Russia and China, but also to our neighbors, the United States of America and the United States of Mexico, it would be beneficial, at this time, for us to remember an honorable and historical Canadian who was a true friend to the republicans of both America and Mexico, Alexander Milton Ross.

Alexander Milton Ross was knighted by the Emperor of Russia (1876), King of Italy (1876), King of Greece (1876), King of Portugal (1877), King of Saxony (1876), and received the Medal of Merit from the Shah of Persia (1884), the decoration of honor from the Khedive of Egypt (1884), and the decoration of the Académie Française from the government of France (1879), and was appointed consul to Canada by the King of Belgium and the King of Denmark.

But his greatest honor came as a poem to him, by John Greenleaf Whittier.

DR. A. M. ROSS

For his steadfast strength and courage

In a dark and evil time,

When the Golden Rule was treason,

And to feed the hungry, crime.

For the poor slave’s hope and refuge,

When the hound was on his track,

And saint and sinner, state and church,

Joined hands to send him back.

Blessings upon him!—What he did

For each sad, suffering one,

Chained, hunted, scourged and bleeding,

Unto our Lord was done.

by John G. Whittier.

Alexander Milton Ross was born December 13th 1832 at Belleville in Upper Canada. In his autobiography – ‘Memoirs of a Reformer’ (1893), Ross tells us of his early life:

“From my mother I received a heritage of qualities which have been ruling factors in all my labors for the betterment of humanity – a love of nature, and a love of freedom. From my childhood I have hated and rebelled against tyranny and oppression, under whatever form they were manifested or imposed. My earliest recollections of a struggle against oppression date back to the year 1838. The Canadian Government at that time was a selfish, arrogant, oppressive Family Compact, that deserved annihilation, and would have met it, had all the Liberal leaders been animated with the zeal, energy, courage, intelligence and consistency of William Lyon Mackenzie, to whom Canadians of today are more than to any man indebted for the rights and liberties they now possess. My first impressions of human slavery were received from my mother, to whom I am indebted for whatever I have accomplished or attained that is worthy and meritorious. Subsequent descriptions of the internal working of the institution of slavery in the slave states, were given me by fugitive slaves in Canada. Many of these victims of ‘man’s cruelty to man’ bore ineffaceable evidence of brandings with red hot irons, scourgings, and horrible mutilations, the sight of which kindled an unquenchable flame, and clinched my determination to do what I could toward ‘letting the oppressed go free’. In my seventeenth year, I went to the United States to prepare for the battle of my life. My first object was to acquire a broader and fuller knowledge of the workings of human slavery in the United States. My next object was to acquire a knowledge of medicine and surgery, which would enable me to earn the means to prosecute what was even at that early period the leading aspiration of my life – the abolition of human slavery. I had long before determined to cast my lot with the despised and hated men and women, who were sacrificing their all to obtain freedom for the poor down-trodden slaves of the republic. I had often heard my mother refer in kindly terms to Marshall S. Bidwell, as an old friend then residing in New York. Mr. Bidwell had occupied a prominent position in Canada, previous to the rebellion of 1837, but becoming involved in opposition to the (Family Compact) Tory Government he was forced to leave the country, and settled in New York, where he attained high distinction as a lawyer and jurist. He was noted for his high and delicate sense of honor, as well as for intellectual refinement and culture. He received me in the kindest manner, asking many questions about old friends in Canada. I became a frequent visitor at his home, and there met many of the most worthy citizens of New York.” from ‘Memoirs of a Reformer’, pg. 1-4]

Through his friendship with people, such as Marshall Bidwell and Gerrit Smith, Ross became acquainted with the leading abolitionists of the day, while he was studying medicine at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York from 1851-55. Then, in November 1856, Ross began to prepare for the work which had absorbed his thoughts for years – as an abolitionist.

Ross had studied birds since he was a young man in Upper Canada, and he would later publish a book, with illustrations – ‘The Birds of Canada’ (1871), and because of this knowledge, he was able to pose as an ornithologist, as he travelled to southern ‘slave’ states, visiting plantations, with his shot gun and materials for preserving bird-skins, while he was on his secret mission - to help enslaved people to escape to freedom.

In his book – ‘Recollections and Experiences of an Abolitionist’ (1875), Ross tells us of his many journeys throughout the southern states and going back and forth to Canada, of his friendship with John Brown, and he also tells us about his first meeting with President Abraham Lincoln, a few months after his inauguration.

“Mr. Lincoln received me very cordially, and invited me to dine with him that day. Assembled at the President’s table were several prominent gentlemen, to whom Mr. Lincoln introduced me as a ‘red-hot abolitionist from Canada’ … ” [from ‘Recollections and Experiences of an Abolitionist’, pg. 134]

President Lincoln asks Ross for his help in spying on the Confederates in Canada!

“After dinner, Mr. Lincoln led me to a window, distant from the rest of the party, and said, ‘Mr. S. sent for you at my request. We need a confidential person in Canada to look after the rebel emissaries there, and keep us posted as to their schemes and objects. You have been strongly recommended to me for the position. Your mission shall be as confidential as you please. No one here but your friend Mr. S. and myself, shall have any knowledge of your position. Your communications may be sent direct to me, under cover to Major ___. Think it over tonight’.” [from ‘Recollections and Experiences of an Abolitionist’, pg. 136]

The next morning, Ross again met with President Lincoln to accept the assignment.

“I said: ‘Mr. Lincoln, if ever one of the objects of your Government was the liberation from bondage of the poor slaves of the South, I would feel justified in accepting any position where I could best serve you, but when I see so much tenderness for that vile institution and for the interests of slaveholders, I almost doubt whether your efforts to crush the rebellion will meet with the favour of heaven.’ He replied: ‘I sincerely wish that all men were free, and I especially wish for the complete abolition of slavery in this country; but my private wishes and feelings must yield to the necessities of my position. My first duty is, to maintain the integrity of the Union. With that object in view, I shall endeavour to save it, either with or without slavery. I have always been an anti-slavery man. Away back in 1839, when I was a member of the Legislature of Illinois, I presented a resolution asking for the emancipation of slavery in the District of Columbia, when, with but few exceptions, the popular mind of my State was opposed to it. If the destruction of the institution of slavery should be one of the results of this conflict which the slaveholders have forced upon us, I shall rejoice as hearty as you. In the meantime, help us to circumvent the machinations of the rebel agents in Canada. There is no doubt they will use your country as a communicating link with Europe, and also with their friends in New York. It is quite possible also that they may make Canada a base, to annoy our people along the frontier. Keep us well posted of what they say and do’.” [from ‘Recollections and Experiences of an Abolitionist’, pg. 137-138]

Ross tells us of his work in carrying on with that assignment in Canada. A few years later, Ross would return to Washington, D.C. to inform President Lincoln that he had discovered a regular system of postal service between the Confederate States and Europe, via Canada!!! As soon as Ross arrived (about midnight), he went to the White House, where he was able to meet the President.

“In a few minutes, the President came in, and received me in the most friendly manner. I expressed my regret at disturbing him at such an hour. He replied in a good humoured manner, saying, ‘No, no, you may route me up whenever you please. I have slept with one eye open since I came to Washington; I never close both, except when an office-seeker is looking for me’.” [from ‘Recollections and Experiences of an Abolitionist’, pg. 146-147]

Ross showed President Lincoln some of the rebel’s mail that he had been able to obtain – especially showing him ‘one addressed to an ex-President of the United States, then residing in New Hampshire, and another to an ex-Attorney General of the United States, also a resident of that State’.

Then the President would show Ross a document that showed ‘preparations were being made to invade the Eastern frontier of the United States in the vicinity of Calais, Maine’, and asked Ross to ‘go to New Brunswick and ascertain what the rebels were up to in that quarter’.

After telling us of his work uncovering Confederate plots in New Brunswick, Ross tells of the other work that he did in support of the American Government:

“The following letters and pamphlets I had published and circulated extensively throughout Canada, with a view to aid the cause of the North, by arousing sympathy, awakening humane and liberal sensibilities, and drawing more enlightened attention to the objects of the great struggle between freedom and slavery in the United States.” [from ‘Recollections and Experiences of an Abolitionist’, pg. 181]

Ross also publishes some extracts from a few of the letters that he received, including: Horace Greeley, William Seward, Joshua Giddings, Gerrit Smith, Wendell Phillips, Charles Sumner, George Lincoln, Governor Fenton (New York), William Lloyd Garrison, John Greenleaf Whittier, William Cullen Bryant, and Garibaldi [Ross named his son, Garibaldi Ross], and one from Victor Hugo!!!

“… Freedom makes Light and Life. Slavery makes deafness in the soul. Accept, sir, the homage of my respect, Victor Hugo (August 13, 1865) [from ‘Recollections and Experiences of an Abolitionist’, pg. 179]

and of his final letter from President Lincoln (March 9th 1865):

“Dear Doctor: The terrible war is rapidly approaching its end. I write to tender you my warmest thanks for the many valuable services you have rendered me since 1861. Your ability, zeal and fidelity merits and receives my sincere gratitude … Accept my best wishes for your future happiness and prosperity.” [from ‘Memoirs of a Reformer’, pg. 152-153]

And where was Ross thinking of going to next? Mexico!!!

“When the slaveholders’ rebellion broke out the Emperor Napoleon seized the occasion to invade Mexico and overthrow the Republic. He took this step, no doubt, in confident expectation that the slaveholders would succeed in establishing an empire on this continent. When, after four years of terrible war, the U.S. Government crushed the rebellion and established its supremacy over the whole country, the Mexican people made a determined effort to drive out their oppressors. I then offered my services as surgeon to President Juarez, who promptly accepted my offer as follows: ‘Mexican Legation, Washington, August 1st 1865. Dr. Alexander M. Ross, Montreal Dear Sir, I am instructed by President Juarez to accept your services as Army Surgeon, and to convey to you his high appreciation of your patriotic offer in this the darkest hour in the history of Mexico. With sentiments of high esteem, I remain, yours faithfully, M. Romero, Mexican Minister.’ Many of my friends urged me not to risk my life in a struggle so unequal as that between the French Empire and poor down-trodden Mexico … In the meantime Mr. Seward, the U.S. Secretary of State, had informed the French Government that the invasion of Mexico, and the establishing of a government there inimical to the Republic, could not be viewed with friendly feelings by the U.S. The French army returned to France, and in a few months the Empire of Mexico collapsed, its Emperor, poor Max. the tool of Napoleon, was executed, and Juarez became President of the Republic of Mexico.” [from ‘Memoirs of a Reformer’, pg. 154-155]

Ross now made his way home to Toronto, Upper Canada.

[next week - part 2 - the Campaign for Independence]