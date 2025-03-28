As I was making my coffee this morning, I turned the knob on my espresso machine to ‘Americano’, and then I stood there wondering if perhaps, with all this anti-Americanism coming from the Canadian media who are still suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, if they’re going to try and make me change how I make my coffee? And I wondered if perhaps, we’ll all have to go and get our axe and scratch out ‘Americano’ and scratch in ‘Canadiano’?!?

And my feathered friend started quietly chirping that Monty Python classic ‘Oh I’m a lumberjack and I’m OK, I drink all night and I sleep all day …’ or something like that - at least, that’s how I remember, how we sang it when we were young and foolish!!!

Hmmmm … anyway, while I was drinking my morning coffee and was perusing through the Badlands News Brief, I read a very interesting story about the American autoworkers – “UAW praises Trump's 25% tariff on auto imports: Victory for autoworkers”, that this was the end of the ‘race to the bottom’, and they said that:

“Trump’s plan to impose 25% on all imported autos was a continuation of the president’s ‘Made in America renaissance’ and marked the beginning of the end of the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.”

And I wondered if Canadian auto workers would also see the light in all this tariff action, and cheer the end of the globalist’s free trade destruction of Canada’s skilled workforce.

And then I read a story about the tariffs on Canada’s fertilizer exports - “USDA Makes Investments to Strengthen American Farms and Businesses, Increase Competition and Lower Costs”, that, as well as tariffs on imported fertilizers, the United States government is awarding $116 million to help domestic fertilizer production:

“These investments will increase U.S. fertilizer production by 11.8 million tons annually and create more than 1,300 jobs in rural communities.”

And it seems to me that Canada just doesn’t understand tariffs, that they are NOT imposed simply to punish or to retaliate against someone that you don’t like, but that a tariff is a part of a plan to promote domestic production, to create jobs and especially, to raise living standards.

And so then I went and watched a wonderful video by my good friend Sam Labrier - “Trump, Tariffs and Treason: A Return to the True Economic Heritage of the USA”, that shows us the difference between a nationalist’s ‘protective tariff’ and a bankster’s ‘revenue tariff’.

And my feathered friend chirped, but what if our government is run by a bankster?!?

Well … we can always drink another Americano!!! while we still can.

Have fun. protectively.