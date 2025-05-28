Continuing on the story about Machine Tools (Blip Report for Monday, May 5th 2025), I wanted to share this wonderful story by a wonderful man, named Christopher Ehret, a Professor of History at University of California, Los Angeles, who writes that tool-making is what made us human!

Professor Christopher Ehret passed away, a few months ago, on March 25, 2025.

[from Chapter 1, pg. 17 - 24]

AFRICA AND HUMAN ORIGINS

The First Hominins

Africa’s centrality in the history of humankind, as a matter of fact, goes back to the very beginnings of the human lineage. It was the ‘Eden’ of our own species and of all the species most closely related to us. Our story and theirs began about 5 million years ago in the forests of central and eastern Africa. In those regions, there lived a particular species of ape, probably about the size of the chimpanzee and looking a bit like the chimpanzee, too. Between 4 and 5 million years ago, the descendants of this species started to follow two distinct lines of evolutionary change. One line of descent remained closely tied to forest environments and gave rise over the long run of time to the modern-day chimpanzees and bonobos of the rainforests of Central Africa. The other line of descent evolved into a new subfamily of the great apes, the Homininae, the subfamily to which our own species, Homo sapiens, belongs.

The hominins became strikingly different in three crucial respects. First, and most crucial, they parted ways from their nearest relatives among the great apes by no longer living in forests, but moving into the wooded savanna and bush country of eastern Africa and, in still later times, occupying as well the open grasslands of the eastern side of the continent. Second, they soon took on an upright posture and began to walk about on their two hind legs. Third, they developed opposable thumbs, giving them an enhanced potential for using and manipulating tools.

A variety of genera and species of hominins mark the fossil record of the periods between then and now. The most common genus of the time between 4 million and 1.5 million years ago was Australopithecus. The Australopithecines inhabited lands from as far north as the Red Sea coasts of the Horn of Africa to as far south as South Africa. They ate, it appears, an eclectic diet that included both plant food and meat. A second notable early genus, called Paranthropus, diverged from the Australopithecus line of descent sometime after 3 million years ago. Paranthropus species had particularly robust skulls and massive chewing dentition, suitable for grinding up tough plant foods and indicating thus a rather different diet from that of the other Australopithecines.

The First Toolmaking

Around 2.6 million years ago, a development fundamental to the future course of hominin history took place—one species began deliberately to fashion tools out of stone. The earlier members of our human subfamily had been little different from the other great apes in their intelligence or skills. No doubt, like our nearest modern-day relatives, the chimpanzees, they picked up sticks and sometimes stones and used them to pry up or strike out at things. To that extent, the earliest hominins were tool users. But they were not toolmakers.

The first toolmakers, of 2.6 million years ago, appear to have belonged to a hominin that, in terms of physical appearance, was just another Australopithecus species. But because the shift to toolmaking was of such momentous importance, scholars use that event to mark the evolution of a new genus, Homo, out of the Australopithecine genus, and so they call the first toolmaking hominin Homo habilis. The tools of H. habilis belong to what we call the Oldowan industry. (“Industry” as used by archaeologists of early humans refers to the kit of tools and the toolmaking techniques used by a particular human population.) This tool kit was rudimentary; it consisted simply of sharp flakes broken off of stones by striking them with other stones. The sharp flakes, however, could efficiently cut and skin even very thick-skinned animals, and so the making of the Oldowan tools would have greatly facilitated the meat-processing capabilities of their makers.

From about 1.8 million years ago, a second species of our human genus, Homo ergaster, appears in the fossil record. H. ergaster was markedly different from H. habilis. Whereas the H. habilis species was hardly more than three feet in height, H. ergaster was as tall as modern humans, and its body shape and full upright walking posture were very much like those of modern humans.

H. ergaster at first made tools not significantly different from those of H. habilis. Then, around 1.6 million years ago, another breakthrough took place. The first making of an entirely new type of tool, to which we give the misleading name “hand ax,” appears in the archaeological record of that time in eastern Africa. The hand ax, actually an all-purpose instrument for scraping, digging, and cutting, was the first hominin tool made to a regular preset pattern that must already have been present in the mind of its maker. Clearly a major transition in mental capacities—the development of the ability to form mental conceptions—had taken place among the African descendants of H. ergaster.

The Diversification of the Genus Homo

Sometime before 1.6 million years ago, another first in hominin history was recorded—for the first time one of the hominin species migrated out of Africa and made itself at home across southern Asia. Until then, all the developments of hominin history had taken place within Africa and within the eastern parts of the continent in particular. The species that spread to Asia was closely related to, but distinct from, H. ergaster. We call this first Asian species Homo erectus. Because H. erectus left Africa before 1.6 million years ago, its descendants continued to make flake tools and never adopted hand axes, as did the descendants of H. ergaster.

Some members of the genus Australopithecus survived for a few hundred thousand years after 1.5 million years ago. But the toolmaking capacities of H. ergaster and its later descendants eventually allowed them to take over completely the ecological niches they had previously shared in Africa with Australopithecus, and so drive the Australopithecines into extinction. H. erectus, of course, moved into Asia, where there had previously been no hominins, and so it did not face the same kind of competition.

Between 1.5 million and 60,000 years ago, it now appears, several different species of the genus Homo evolved in different parts of the Eastern Hemisphere. Most of those species may have descended from H. ergaster; whether some in Asia derived from H. erectus is less clear. Down to 400,000 years ago and perhaps even later, hand axes remained the most common tool of the African members of the genus Homo and also of those members of Homo who expanded into Europe.

Then, around 400,000 to 350,000 years ago, a leap forward in toolmaking skills took place, once again among the evolving Homo species in Africa. There the hand ax gradually dropped out of use, and a new technique of fashioning tools, the Lavellois technique, took hold. With this new technique the toolmaker first preshaped a stone core and then struck off tools of various shapes and uses from that core. A new expansion of Homo species out of Africa accompanied this development, giving rise to the Neanderthals of Europe and the Levant and, later, to the related Denisovan populations farther east in Asia.

There used to be an opposing view, no longer supportable, that—from before one million years ago down to the present—all the varieties of Homo, from the southern tip of Africa to the eastern tip of Asia, somehow, against all odds, continued to interbreed often enough to remain one gradually evolving species, all through that long span. Both the DNA evidence and our growing knowledge of human bone remains from different parts of the world refute this older view. It conflicts as well with everything we know about the patterns of evolution among the other widespread mammal genera, all of which over the same span of time diversified again and again into different species.

Homo Sapiens Enters the Scene

Of several species of the genus Homo that had come into existence before 60,000 years ago, the one that first pops into most people’s minds is Neanderthal man, Homo neanderthalensis. How curious that is—because the most important new species of that era, the one we truly should think of first of all, was our own species, Homo sapiens!

Eurocentric thinking again is surely to blame here. We now know that our particular species, Homo sapiens, evolved entirely in Africa. Yet most early work on human paleontology focused on discoveries in Europe of ancient bones and tools and was slow to accommodate new information from other parts of the globe. This is why Western folk imagination became so deeply imbued with the mystery and romance of the extinct Neanderthal, which was, after all, an almost purely European species of Homo. Then, too, in the works of certain mid-twentieth-century writers who favored the idea of a million-yearlong, multiregional evolution of a single human species all across the Eastern Hemisphere, one can detect, sadly, a more insidious tendency, a difficulty with accepting the idea that all of us might have a common, more recent African origin.

But the fact of the matter is that the species Homo sapiens had come fully into being before 60,000 years ago, and it came into being entirely in Africa. Skulls found in African sites dating from 180,000 to 100,000 years ago were already almost fully modern in appearance, except for some small differences in skull shape and also for not yet possessing a vocal tract of fully modern Homo sapiens dimensions and structure. Although these archaic Homo sapiens did advance into the far southwest corner of Asia, and possibly farther east to China, between 100,000 and 70,000 years ago, it was not until around 50,000 years ago that any sites with fully modern human remains and fully modern human toolkits show up outside Africa. Instead, in both Europe and Asia, only more archaic varieties of Homo, such as the Neanderthal, are attested in the paleontological and stone-tool record of the period down to 50,000 years ago.

DNA evidence gives us the same answer. Using both mitochondrial DNA, a kind of genetic material passed from mother to daughter, and Y-chromosome evidence from males, scholars have demonstrated conclusively that the greatest genetic diversity of Homo sapiens lies in Africa. Greater human genetic diversity exists in Africa for the simple reason that fully evolved Homo sapiens have been present on that continent longer than they have been anywhere else.

The evidence of toolmaking places the common origin of us all in Africa, as well, specifically in the period following 70,000 BCE. particular advances in tool technology—the deliberate fashioning of bone implements and the shaping of small backed blades—were the characteristic accomplishments of the earliest fully modern Homo sapiens ancestors of everyone alive in the world today. A backed blade is one in which the back edge of the stone blade has been steeply chipped away. This steep back part provides a suitable surface for attaching the blade to a handle. The appearance of small backed blades in the archaeology marks, in other words, a highly significant transition in human history—to the regular making of efficient, small hafted tools and weapons.

Both of these advances, in keeping with the African origins of us all, appeared first in Africa, around 20,000 years before they occurred in other parts of the globe. Humans living in East Africa began to make finely shaped tools from bone between 68,000 and 60,000 years ago. Others of our common ancestors in East Africa began to fashion small backed blades during the same time span. In the Levant, in contrast, these innovations arrived only around 48,000 years ago, and in Europe not until after 45,000 years ago, brought in by the first fully modern Homo sapiens (the Cro-Magnons) to arrive in that part of the world.

In other words, by 60,000 years ago, the ancestors of all of us had already been fully human for several thousand years, and all those fully human ancestors of ours still lived in Africa. Only from around 48,000 BCE onward did some of those Africans begin to spread out to other parts of our globe, giving rise to the whole rest of the world’s populations and bringing about, both directly and indirectly, the extinction of all other species of the genus Homo, the Neanderthals among them. Exactly what our common African ancestors of those far-off times looked like is a matter for speculation. But what we can say with assurance is that most of the superficial differences in outward appearance that exist among human beings today arose since then. We are all Africans, and it is time to come to terms with that lesson of history.

‘We are all Africans’, and so, we are all tool makers, too!

