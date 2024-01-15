I’ve been reading Matt Ehret’s ongoing series of stories about Henry Kissinger and the British Isrealite cult, and about all this religious fundamentalism that is behind a lot of the mess in the Middle East. And about their weird kind of thinking – that if somehow they create a war there, and destroy all the Jews, and have the battle of Armageddon, that somehow they’ll get raptured and somehow get into heaven.

Now all this nonsense really sounds like a very selfish religious belief, and it reminded me of a story about a young man and his meeting with one of his deceased ancestors.

A young man was in the midst of trying to decide what he should do with his life – what kinds of study he should pursue, what kind of family he should have, and what kind of moral goals he should set for himself. And although he was a good person at heart, he was still undecided about it all. And that night while he was asleep, he had a dream that he was visited by one of his ancestors of long, long ago, who appeared as a kindly-looking, musing-like, old man.

And the old man asked him, ‘so, what are you going to do with your life?’ The young man said, ‘I’m not sure yet, but one thing I shall devote my life to, is getting into heaven.’ But the old man said, ‘that’s fine, but whether or not you get to heaven, it’s not up to you.’ ‘What do you mean’, asked the young man in disbelief.

‘Well, I’ve learned that too many people think that if they say the right words, and make the right offerings, and appear subservient and obedient to the rules of their faith, that somehow they’ll get into heaven this way.’ ‘Yes, that sounds good to me’, said the young man. And the old man continued ‘but others think that if they do good to others, that that will get them their ticket into heaven.’ ‘That sounds good to me, too’, replied the young man.

‘But’ explained the old man, ‘this kind of thinking is really selfish at its roots, because you’re only thinking about yourself getting to heaven, and it’s like you’re trying to trick God, into letting you get in’. ‘But doing good to others isn’t selfish’, protested the young man. ‘But it is, if it’s only done to get yourself into heaven. And selfishness won’t be allowed in heaven’, said the old man. The young man confessed ‘but I need to know – how do I get to heaven?’

‘Well’ the old man said, ‘don’t worry about if you’re going to go to heaven. You weren’t put here on earth to try to find a way to heaven. Your mission on earth is to try to get others into heaven. Your good works are not just to try to ease other people’s lives, your good works should be done in order to help them get to heaven. Because your job is to get the others into heaven. And as to how you can get to heaven – well … as I said, that’s not up to you. That’s up to the others – and whether or not they want you to get to heaven.’

And as he was waking, the young man smiled at his departing ancestor, who said, ‘besides, you can’t bring anything with you into heaven, but it’s what you leave behind that counts.’