I have been advised by some of my readers that I should have changed the title of last Friday’s post from ‘A Tale of a Virus’ to ‘A Tale of an Infection’, since the physical existence of a virus has never been proven.

And my feathered friend chirped that perhaps I was right in calling it a ‘tale’.

So, then I read a story that my friend Dr. Uwe Alschner at ‘Never Again is Now’, sent me - a report by Dr. Stefan Lanka – ‘Dismantling the Virus Theory’, that recounts the actual history of the ‘virus theory’ phenomenon.

“The present notion of a virus is based on the ancient ideas that all diseases were caused by poisons (‘toxins’) and that people would regain their health by producing ‘antitoxins’ as an ‘antidote’ … However, in reality there are no antidotes, instead the body produces enzymes, which neutralize and eliminate the poisons.”

Dr. Lanka then goes through the so-called ‘germ theory’ and the discovery (using electron microscopy) of bacteria, spores and phages, and that these phages were then used as models for the alleged human ‘viruses’.

“It was only later discovered that merely the bacteria which had been highly inbred in the test tube could turn into phages themselves, by contact with phages, but this never applied to natural bacteria or bacteria which had just been isolated from their natural environment ... Before it could be established that the ‘bacterial viruses’ cannot kill natural bacteria, but they are instead helping them to live and that bacteria themselves emerge from such structures, these ‘phages’ were already used as models for the alleged human and animal ‘viruses’.”

And then Dr. Lanka then goes through the curious story of John Enders, and the beginning of the ‘virus’ theory:

“John Franklin Enders, born in 1897 in the family of a rich financier, was active in various fraternities after having finished his studies, then he worked as a real estate agent and studied foreign languages for four years before turning to bacterial virology, which fascinated him. He then simply transferred the ideas and concepts that he learned in this area of research to the supposed pathogenic viruses in humans. With his unscientific experiments and interpretations that he had never confirmed through negative controls, Enders brought the entire ‘viral’ infectious medicine to a dead end.”

Dr. Lanka adds this note, that:

“It is important to note at this point that Enders, like many infectious diseases specialists, worked for the U.S. military, which had always been and remains to date a huge victim of the fear of contagion.”

And our story continues:

“In 1949, Enders announced that he had managed to cultivate and grow the alleged polio virus in vitro on various tissues. The American expert opinion believed everything immediately. What Enders did was to add fluids from patients with poliomyelitis to tissue cultures which he claimed to have had sterilized, then he alleged that the cells were dying because of the virus, that the virus was replicating in this way and that a vaccine could be harvested from the respective culture. At that time, summer polio epidemics (polio = flaccid paralysis) were very frequent during summer and they were believed to be caused by polio viruses. A vaccine was to help eradicate the alleged virus.”

But then the story tells of a different result than the MSM narrative:

After the polio vaccine was introduced, the symptoms were then re-diagnosed among other things as multiple sclerosis, flaccid acute paralysis, aseptic meningitis etc. and later polio was claimed to have been eradicated. During his experiments, Enders et al. sterilised the tissue cultures in order to exclude the possibility of bacteria killing the cells. What he didn’t take into consideration was that the sterilisation and the treatment of the cell culture when preparing it for the alleged infection was exactly what was killing the cells. Instead, he interpreted the cytopathic effects as the existence and the action of polio viruses, without ever having isolated a single virus and described its biochemistry. The necessary negative control experiments, which would have shown that the sterilisation and the treatment of the cells prior to the ‘infection’ in the test tube was killing the cells, have never been performed. However, for this ‘performance’ Enders received the Nobel prize in 1954.”

Dr. Lanka now talks of the so-called measles vaccine:

“1954 is also the year in which Enders applied and introduced the same technique in order to allegedly replicate the measles virus. As he had been awarded the Nobel prize for the alleged polio virus the same year, all researchers believed his technique to be scientifically valid. Thus, to date, the entire concept of measles has been based upon this technique. Thus, the measles vaccines do not contain viruses, but particles of dead monkey kidney tissue or human cancer cells.”

That last part of our story is interesting since currently, the province of Ontario, Canada has reported more case of measles than have been reported in the entire United States! And, of course, the only recommendation has been to go and get a measles vaccine?!?

So, according to this report, it would appear that a ‘virus’ only exists as an assumption, to explain some type of infection, and that the ‘germ theory’ seems to be a mental virus that has infected the minds of the medical establishment.

And my feathered friend chirped that there doesn’t seem to be a vaccine for that kind of infection.

Have fun, unaffectedly.