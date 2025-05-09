I read an interesting story, by amarynth at Global South, about China’s report on the origins of the Covid-19 virus - ‘China publishes its stance on Covid-19 Origins Tracing’, and she publishes the whole paper (and not just someone’s take on it) and that concerning the timing of the outbreak, it says that:

“…the outbreak in Wuhan likely occurred between mid-November and early December 2019 … Chinese scientists detected no specific antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in 43,850 blood donation samples collected in Wuhan between September 1 and December 31, 2019. These findings provided evidence that the virus was not present in Wuhan prior to December 2019.”

and that concerning the outbreak in other areas in China, it says that:

“Source tracing of outbreaks in clusters in locations other than Wuhan between 2020 and 2022 revealed the likelihood of introduction from overseas through cold-chain transportation … that the virus originated from other countries and regions and subsequently entered China via cold-chain transportation.” [i.e. ‘imported frozen food products’]

and that concerning the animal origins of the virus, it rules this out:

“A number of research teams in China conducted systematic testing on more than 80,000 samples collected from bats, pangolins, wild birds, wild boars, raccoon dogs, and other wildlife, as well as livestock and poultry across the country. Sample collection spanned from 2017 to 2021, and the analyses detected no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 circulation in these animal populations. Additionally, in early 2020, scientists from the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences screened bat species in Wuhan and its surrounding areas and found no virus genetically related to SARS-CoV-2. These findings effectively ruled out the possibility that this virus originated from local wildlife in the Wuhan vicinity… that all 457 animal samples collected from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in the early stage of the epidemic tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, while 74 out of 923 environmental samples from the market were positive. Genomic sequencing of three isolated viral strains revealed 99.9-100 percent genetic identity with early Covid-19 cases, indicating that viral shedding by infected individuals was the likely source of contamination in the market environment.”

and the report concluded that:

“•Direct zoonotic spillover is considered to be a possible-to-likely pathway; •Introduction through an intermediate host is considered to be a likely to very likely pathway; •Introduction through cold/food chain products is considered a possible pathway; •Introduction through a laboratory incident was considered to be an extremely unlikely pathway.”

and it also criticized the US response to containing the outbreak in the United States, and in properly investigating the US origins of the outbreak:

“Numerous studies have shown that SARS-CoV-2 originated outside China. Research and analysis conducted by the US CDC and NIH indicate that prior to the outbreak in Wuhan, multiple regions in the US recorded positive SARS-CoV-2 test results and other evidence of the virus… From January 2015 to June 2020, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill reported 28 lab incidents involving genetically engineered microorganisms to the NIH… Between 2006 and 2013, the US reported at least 1,500 serious laboratory incidents involving coronaviruses and other highly dangerous pathogens linked to diseases such as SARS, MERS, Ebola, anthrax, smallpox, and avian influenza. A thorough and in-depth investigation into the origins of the virus should be conducted in the US.”

Then I read a story by Will Jones at the Brownstone Institute - ‘Is This the Man Who Created Covid-19 in Fauci’s US Lab?’, that tells a story of Ralph Baric at the lab at the University of North Carolina, and Vincent Munster at Rocky Mountain Lab of the NIH in Montana, that concerning the American origins of the virus, it says that:

“SARS-CoV-2 transmits efficiently in only five known mammals, and those five – American deer, American deer mice, Syrian hamsters, American mink, and Egyptian fruit bats – are all found in Munster (and Fauci’s) Rocky Mountain Lab in Montana. SARS-CoV-2 doesn’t infect lab animals common in Chinese labs or present in the WIV, such as Chinese horseshoe bats. This would suggest that SARS-CoV-2 acquired its transmissibility in an American lab context and not a Chinese one or elsewhere. The virus-vaccine having been made transmissible in Montana, it would then have been sent to the WIV to be tested on Chinese bats, which were not available in American labs.”

The story then goes on to tell us about Dr. Danielle Anderson:

“the ‘last and only foreign scientist in the Wuhan lab’ as she went public to make the case for a zoonotic origin … but she didn’t work for the WIV [i.e Wuhan Institute of Virology]. She worked for Duke-NUS, the Singapore-based medical school of North Carolina’s Duke University, under the virologist Dr. Linfa Wang... Anderson’s role … was to test the virus-vaccines on ‘wild-caught captive’ Chinese horseshoe bats at the WIV.”

Although the story admits that it doesn’t have direct evidence of ‘a laboratory-acquired infection during Anderson’s testing of it on Chinese horseshoe bats in her WIV BSL4 lab’, I found this story interesting because it provides a connection of the US bio-weapons research to the Wuhan lab, without going into the China-derangement syndrome of a China-bashing accusation that China invented the virus.

And I wondered if perhaps, when Trump and Xi are negotiating a new trade deal, that one of China’s demands should be an end to the US’s bio-weapons research labs in Asia, aimed against China!!!

And my feathered friend chirped that Putin will want that too.

And I wondered if that is one of Russia’s demands to end the Ukraine war - an end to the US’s bio-weapons research labs in Ukraine!!!

Have fun. Lablessly.