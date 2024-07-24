Searching for the future

I read a sad story about NASA cancelling its moon rover program - ‘By killing a lunar rover, NASA puts commercial delivery program on notice’, that it was already fully assembled!!! and that now they might disassemble the rover and sell off the parts!!! This could put the United States space program in jeopardy. The interesting thing about this rover was that it was built to hunt for water on the moon.

But then I read a story about China’s rover - ‘Chinese scientists discover molecular water in lunar soil for the first time’, that the Chang’e 5 rover returned to earth with moon samples, and that the Chinese scientists found water molecules in the lunar mineral crystals.

We hope that someday the United States can join with China and other countries in searching into mankind’s future.

Searching for the past

Then I read a story about new archeological discoveries in China - ‘New archaeological discovery in Sanxingdui: Jade and stoneware production workshop found’, that they found a ‘handicraft workshop’ for jade and for stone tools that dates back to the Shang Dynasty, 3500 years ago, and all this can be seen at the new Sanxingdui Museum.

“People are drawing historical wisdom and increasing their self-confidence from more unsolved mysteries of civilization.”

I hope that we too could have more museums like this one, so we could also solve mysteries of our past history in the Americas.

Searching for the present

And then I read a story about President Biden - ‘Biden was forced to withdraw from the election, and the fig leaf of American democracy was torn off again’, that after some of the ‘bigwigs’ in the Democratic party jumped ship, and after some of the ‘money-bags’ in the Democratic party withheld their financial backing from him, and after some of the liberal establishment media quickly dumped him like a hot potato, then he was ‘unofficially’ forced to drop out of the race.

But then I read an amazing story about his replacement, Kamala Harris - ‘US Vice President Harris: Has enough support to become the Democratic presidential candidate’, that she claims to now have the support of all those democrats who abandoned Biden. Well now, this show of democracy is truly amazing.

Since Kamala went from having ZERO delegates to the Democratic National Convention in 2020 to the claim that she now has the support of potentially over half, of over 2000 delegates in 2024 – and that all of them were gained within one day!!!

Oh my, my, my – why she’s increased her delegate count by … ah … by Infinity!

A little birdie chirped in that it’s a miracle! it’s a miracle!

Well … I joked that it takes two miracles to become a saint. So she’s half way there!

And my feathered friend chirped that if she wins in November, it’ll BE a miracle!!!

Well then, I thought, she could become the patron saint of democracy!

And so, I suppose we can only wish good luck to Saint Kamala of the Democratic party, in their search for democracy -

… over the mountains of mail-in ballots,

into the valleys of computer tallies,

count, and boldly re-count, the judge replied,

if you search for your democracy!

Have fun. searchingly.