I read a fascinating story, about China and a firefly - ‘New discovery of 100 million-year-old firefly fossil sheds light on evolution’, that a Chinese archeological team found a 100-million-year-old firefly fossil, embedded in Myanmar amber!!! And not only did they discover a new species of firefly, but also that this firefly possessed a bioluminescence organ - much like today’s fireflies do.

“The fossil clearly displays this light-emitting organ, indicating that fireflies possessed bioluminescence as far back as the Cretaceous, and that the bioluminescent organ has remained largely stable through ­evolution”

That means that over 100 million years, there was no (Darwinian) random mutations but that there was an evolutionary process -

“while today's fireflies emit light from the end of their abdomen, this ancient specimen's light-emitting organ was located closer to the front of the abdomen.”

And why did fireflies have this light-emitting organ?

“Based on the detailed analysis of the fossil, we speculate that the bioluminescent organ of this Cretaceous firefly was used not only for attracting mates, but also for communication between individuals” [!!!]

Also, this is the type of cooperation we should be doing with the people of Myanmar, instead of growing opium to rebuild the Golden Triangle heroin trade and using those profits to try to overthrow their government.

Then I read another story, about China and cheese - ‘Oldest cheese unearthed in Xinjiang reveals ancient cultural exchange routes’, that after discovering traces of 3500-year-old bronze-age kefir cheese, the Chinese scientists are using DNA technology to discover the type of bacteria used in making the cheese, and also to discover the lineage of the goats, whose milk was used in making the kefir cheese.

“By comparing ancient and modern kefir bacteria genomes, the team explored the evolution of these microbes over thousands of years, revealing significant adaptations to environmental pressures and interactions with humans.”

Most importantly, it shows how we can discover how culture ‘evolved’ among peoples - ‘how ancient populations adapted and shared fermentation practices’! Perhaps that how we should help other developing countries adapt and share new technologies to improve their lives, instead of trying to use sanctions and trade restrictions to stop the spread of technology, in order to control the growth of their population.

And then I read another story about China and an ancient shipwreck - ‘Archaeological lab established as China excavates for largest underwater shipwreck’, that after finding an ancient shipwreck - ‘the largest and best-preserved ever discovered in China’, they raised the shipwreck and have now housed it in a preservation chamber!!!

“the new archaeological facility features a system of multifunctional underwater archeological laboratories, which include an intelligent protective chamber, a comprehensive excavation platform, and a conservation laboratory. This system is the largest and most advanced archaeological workstation of its kind in the country”

And this research could tell us more about how they lived at that time, and where they were headed to!

“the archaeological team will also conduct technological analysis and research, utilizing methods such as sedimentology, zooarchaeology and molecular archaeology to interpret both visible and invisible historical information contained in the ancient ship, including its routes, sinking environment, and the living conditions aboard the ship”

For all of today’s young minds interested in pursuing a career in biological sciences, these are three wonderful avenues for research and discovery - instead of building bio-weapons labs to study diseases that could be aimed at specific human genetic types. Perhaps, by studying our past, we can learn what our future could be.

Have fun. scientifically.