Each Saturday, I hope to share one chapter from my coming book, The Unveiling of Canadian History, volume 5, On the Trail of the Treasonous, 1804-1807, that’s about the treasonous plot of Aaron Burr to try to split the United States, and how it lead to the War of 1812.

Each Sunday, I hope to have a guest post on “ideas that pull us up by our shoestraps”.

And on occasional mornings, Monday to Friday, I hope to post some little stories - little blips on the radar - of things that I find in my wanderings, called the Blip Report.

Have fun!

